Google Maps: 3 new features will make your life easier

Google has announced that it's rolling out glanceable directions, a new Recents section to Maps on desktop, and Immersive View for more locations.

Even though Apple Maps is a strong rival, Google Maps still outperforms it due to the sheer number of features and user-submitted data available on its platform. Google Maps is one of the most widely used navigation and mapping systems available. Google is releasing three new tools to assist you in making travel arrangements now that summer is almost come. Glanceable directions, a new Recents area for Maps on desktop, and Immersive View for more places are all being introduced, according to the business.

Glanceable directions

"Glanceable directions" is a brand-new feature that Google is integrating into Google Maps. With this functionality, users can easily keep tabs on their travel status from the lock screen or route overview. Users are able to quickly be informed about updated anticipated arrival times (ETAs) and forthcoming turns by opting in and asking directions to their destination.

Previously, this information was only accessible in full navigation mode. If users decide to take an alternative route, Google will automatically update the trip accordingly. This month, glanceable directions will be gradually made accessible around the world on Android and iOS smartphones in the walking, cycling, and driving modes.

It will also be helpful if you're planning any stops along the trip or if you're touring because it will be simpler to have a complete understanding of what is available to view nearby.

Recent highlights

Google Maps now includes a function that enables users to store locations in their Recent highlights even after closing the Google Maps application. With the help of this feature, users will be able to take pauses from trip preparation and pick up where they left off when they go back to it.

Google already offers a sidebar that shows recently viewed places and locations in a handy overview. In this interface, you can select multiple locations and save them to a list with one click.

Immersive views

Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice are the latest four places where Google has launched Immersive View. Additionally, the business is expanding this service to more than 500 notable locations throughout the world. Immersive View integrates a large number of photos using cutting-edge AI technology to provide a multidimensional perspective of numerous locales, together with trustworthy information displayed in layers. Immersive View uses AI to mash together a multitude of images, creating a detailed and almost photorealistic 3D scenery of cities and landmarks that you can navigate through.

Google said these new desktop additions will start rolling out next month globally, so you still have to wait a bit until you can access them.