Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gmail introduces 'Help Me Write' feature for iOS, Android users: What is it? How it works?

    Google's 'Help me Write' feature is now rolling out to Gmail for Android and iOS for testers enrolled in the Workspace Labs program. This feature utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and aims to enhance writing.

    Gmail introduces Help Me Write feature for iOS Android users What is it How it works is it beneficial gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    At the Google I/O 2023 developers conference last month, Google emphasised its dedication to artificial intelligence (AI). Along with substantial language model upgrades, the business also displayed quality of life tools like 'Help me write' for Gmail. Earlier, users of Google Workspace Labs on desktop were the only ones who could access the functionality. However, the functionality is now being made available to testers signed up for the Workspace Labs programme on Gmail for Android and iOS.

    For those who are unaware, the tool uses generative AI to assist users in writing emails. Users may use the functionality by sending in suggestions such as drafting a letter of resignation or a product enquiry, among other things. Later, you may edit the text created by it by shortening, elaborating, and formalising.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app introduces 'Call-back' feature for missed calls

    In the bottom-right corner, there will be a "Help me write" button, which, according to Google, you may hit to provide a prompt. The 'Create' option will now allow you to create your email. Additionally, users will be able to 'refine' their text, much like with the desktop implementation.

    Users may comment on the automatically created content or edit it by pressing the "Recreate" button, which is an intriguing element of this tool. Google has not yet provided a particular release date for the Help Me Write function, despite the fact that it will also be made available in Google Docs.

    Also Read | iPhone, Android users FINALLY get call recording feature with Truecaller; Check out how it works

    At the Google I/O 2023 event, Google also unveiled improvements for Google Photos driven by AI in addition to the Help Me Write feature. The Magic Editor tool is one of these additions, and it will be unveiled soon. The Magic Editor enables users to move topics in an image even after it has been taken and seeks to fill in any missing information in pictures when things are only partially visible. Later in 2023, Google intends to make the Magic Editor for Google Photos available.

    Also Read | iPhone 11 available for Rs 2,749 on Flipkart! Know how you can buy Apple smartphone

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone Android users FINALLY get call recording feature with Truecaller Check out how it works gcw

    iPhone, Android users FINALLY get call recording feature with Truecaller; Check out how it works

    Baby without egg and sperm! Scientists create 'synthetic' human embryos in major breakthrough AJR

    Baby without egg and sperm! Scientists create 'synthetic' human embryos in major breakthrough

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 2749 on Flipkart Know how you can buy Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 2,749 on Flipkart! Know how you can buy Apple smartphone

    BGMI Redeem Codes for June 15 Unlock free rewards and get weapon skins outfits more gcw

    BGMI Redeem Codes for June 15: Unlock free rewards and get weapon skins, outfits & more

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G leaked images reveal design colours storage price ahead of global launch gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G leaked images reveal design and colours ahead of global launch

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Coaching center catches fire in Mukherjee Nagar; students climb down through windows AJR

    WATCH | Coaching center catches fire in Mukherjee Nagar; students climb down through windows

    To the Moon again... ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-3 mid-July

    To the Moon again... ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-3 mid-July

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Gujarat CM holds review meeting at State Emergency Operation Center AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Gujarat CM holds review meeting at State Emergency Operation Center

    football Premier League 2023-24: Fans go gaga over new Nike's flight ball for upcoming season osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Fans go gaga over new Nike's flight ball for upcoming season

    Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime Comparing price benefits other details gcw

    Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime: Comparing price, benefits & other details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon