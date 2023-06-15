Gmail introduces 'Help Me Write' feature for iOS, Android users: What is it? How it works?

Google's 'Help me Write' feature is now rolling out to Gmail for Android and iOS for testers enrolled in the Workspace Labs program. This feature utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and aims to enhance writing.

At the Google I/O 2023 developers conference last month, Google emphasised its dedication to artificial intelligence (AI). Along with substantial language model upgrades, the business also displayed quality of life tools like 'Help me write' for Gmail. Earlier, users of Google Workspace Labs on desktop were the only ones who could access the functionality. However, the functionality is now being made available to testers signed up for the Workspace Labs programme on Gmail for Android and iOS.

For those who are unaware, the tool uses generative AI to assist users in writing emails. Users may use the functionality by sending in suggestions such as drafting a letter of resignation or a product enquiry, among other things. Later, you may edit the text created by it by shortening, elaborating, and formalising.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app introduces 'Call-back' feature for missed calls

In the bottom-right corner, there will be a "Help me write" button, which, according to Google, you may hit to provide a prompt. The 'Create' option will now allow you to create your email. Additionally, users will be able to 'refine' their text, much like with the desktop implementation.

Users may comment on the automatically created content or edit it by pressing the "Recreate" button, which is an intriguing element of this tool. Google has not yet provided a particular release date for the Help Me Write function, despite the fact that it will also be made available in Google Docs.

Also Read | iPhone, Android users FINALLY get call recording feature with Truecaller; Check out how it works

At the Google I/O 2023 event, Google also unveiled improvements for Google Photos driven by AI in addition to the Help Me Write feature. The Magic Editor tool is one of these additions, and it will be unveiled soon. The Magic Editor enables users to move topics in an image even after it has been taken and seeks to fill in any missing information in pictures when things are only partially visible. Later in 2023, Google intends to make the Magic Editor for Google Photos available.

Also Read | iPhone 11 available for Rs 2,749 on Flipkart! Know how you can buy Apple smartphone