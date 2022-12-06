Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) not launching anytime soon, announces Carl Pei

    Now that 2023 approaches, Carl Pei has finally broken silence about Nothing Phone (1)'s successor, and it isn't coming out anytime soon. Pei also said that currently, the Phone (1) remains their focus for now, with major improvements to software coming along with Android 13 and beyond.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    Given that the Nothing Phone (1) made headlines earlier this year in July with its transparent back design, LED Glyph interface, and premium build quality, it's fair to say that its release was the most eagerly awaited phone launch of the year.

    Tech fans have been vociferous about asking Carl Pei, the company's founder, about the successor to the Nothing Phone (1) as 2023 draws near. Pei eventually admitted that the release of the following version is not imminent.

    “Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon. We’re focused on doing a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others," Pei revealed in a tweet.

    Pei said that the Phone (1) continues to be their primary priority for now, with significant software updates arriving with Android 13 and later.

    Carl Pei has advocated strongly for the necessity to upgrade the software on Nothing Phone (1). Even Android 13 was delayed by the business in order to fix problems from the most recent Android 12 releases.

    Additionally, Pei routinely asks on Twitter, "What are your favourite and least favourite parts of Android?" As a co-founder of OnePlus, Pei previously helped the company transition from Cyanogen Mod to Oxygen OS.

    The business has so far swiftly released bug patches for the Nothing Phone (1), which is currently covered by a three-year promise for Android OS upgrades and a four-year guarantee for security updates.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
