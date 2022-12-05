Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14 price drop alert! You can buy it for Rs 51,900 on Flipkart; Know all details

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 7:44 PM IST

    Although the Apple iPhone 14 is the company's flagship smartphone, it is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. You can buy the new Apple iPhone 14 from Flipkart at just Rs 51,900. Know all details here.
     

    The Apple iPhone 14 debuted a few months ago, and the top-tier smartphone is currently on sale on Flipkart for the lowest price possible during Apple Days, which finish on December 6. The standard model of the iPhone 14 series, which also includes the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus, is the Apple iPhone 14.  The standard Apple iPhone 14 series has witnessed slow sales across the globe due its similarity with its predecessor Apple iPhone 13.

    With their identical designs, the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 are hard to tell apart without digging into the settings. Despite being the company's flagship smartphone, the Apple iPhone 14, it can be purchased on Flipkart for a significant discount. The brand-new Apple iPhone 14 is only Rs 51,900 and is available from Flipkart.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45,200! Here's how to avail the deal on Flipkart

    The base model of the Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage was priced at Rs 79,900 at the time of release. The iPhone 14 costs Rs 77,400 on Flipkart after a Rs 2,500 discount.

    The price of the Apple iPhone 14 is reduced to Rs 72,400 thanks to the additional option of a Rs 5,000 immediate rebate on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI purchases.

    Also Read | iQOO 11 to launch on December 8; likely to offer 2K display, 120W charging & more

    The price of the smartphone may be further reduced by buyers to Rs 51,900 thanks to Flipkart's offer of up to Rs 20,500 rebate for your previous smartphone. Accordingly, after all rebates and bank incentives, you can get an Apple iPhone 14 for Rs 51,900, which is a fantastic value given the features and exclusivity of the smartphone.

    The display on the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Apple iPhone 14 is stunning. It is powered by a 6-core A15 Bionic CPU, the same one used in Apple iPhone 13 Pro versions. For selfies and video chats, the gadget has a front-facing 12MP camera and twin 12MP cameras at the back.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get bigger display new hinge for seam Report gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get bigger display, new hinge: Report

    iQOO 11 to launch on December 8 likely to offer 2K display 120W charging more gcw

    iQOO 11 to launch on December 8; likely to offer 2K display, 120W charging & more

    Apple upcoming AR headset Meta Quest Pro may use xrOS operating system report gcw

    Apple's upcoming AR headset Meta Quest Pro may use 'xrOS' operating system

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro claims it to be superior to Phone 1 Watch gcw

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro, claims it to be superior to Phone 1 | WATCH

    Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45200 Here is how to avail the deal on Flipkart gcw

    Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45,200! Here's how to avail the deal on Flipkart

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill is a strong contender to open for India - Yuvraj Singh-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: 'Shubman Gill is a strong contender to open for India' - Yuvraj Singh

    football Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to signing for Al Nassr - Reports-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to signing for Al Nassr - Reports

    MCD Election 2022 exit poll updates BJP AAP Congress who will rule delhi civic body gcw

    MCD Election 2022 Exit poll: AAP projected to score massive win

    football Nora Fatehi reveals what 'Light the Sky' means to her and how 'historic' Qatar World Cup 2022 performance felt snt

    Nora Fatehi reveals what 'Light the Sky' means to her and how 'historic' World Cup 2022 performance felt

    Himachal Election 2022 Exit Poll Updates BJP Congress AAP seats vote share

    Himachal Election 2022 Exit Polls predict BJP may break 37-year-old trend

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon