Apple iPhone 14 price drop alert! You can buy it for Rs 51,900 on Flipkart; Know all details
Although the Apple iPhone 14 is the company's flagship smartphone, it is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. You can buy the new Apple iPhone 14 from Flipkart at just Rs 51,900. Know all details here.
The Apple iPhone 14 debuted a few months ago, and the top-tier smartphone is currently on sale on Flipkart for the lowest price possible during Apple Days, which finish on December 6. The standard model of the iPhone 14 series, which also includes the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus, is the Apple iPhone 14. The standard Apple iPhone 14 series has witnessed slow sales across the globe due its similarity with its predecessor Apple iPhone 13.
With their identical designs, the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 are hard to tell apart without digging into the settings. Despite being the company's flagship smartphone, the Apple iPhone 14, it can be purchased on Flipkart for a significant discount. The brand-new Apple iPhone 14 is only Rs 51,900 and is available from Flipkart.
The base model of the Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage was priced at Rs 79,900 at the time of release. The iPhone 14 costs Rs 77,400 on Flipkart after a Rs 2,500 discount.
The price of the Apple iPhone 14 is reduced to Rs 72,400 thanks to the additional option of a Rs 5,000 immediate rebate on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI purchases.
The price of the smartphone may be further reduced by buyers to Rs 51,900 thanks to Flipkart's offer of up to Rs 20,500 rebate for your previous smartphone. Accordingly, after all rebates and bank incentives, you can get an Apple iPhone 14 for Rs 51,900, which is a fantastic value given the features and exclusivity of the smartphone.
The display on the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Apple iPhone 14 is stunning. It is powered by a 6-core A15 Bionic CPU, the same one used in Apple iPhone 13 Pro versions. For selfies and video chats, the gadget has a front-facing 12MP camera and twin 12MP cameras at the back.
