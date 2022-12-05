Apple iPhone 14 price drop alert! You can buy it for Rs 51,900 on Flipkart; Know all details

Although the Apple iPhone 14 is the company's flagship smartphone, it is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. You can buy the new Apple iPhone 14 from Flipkart at just Rs 51,900. Know all details here.



The Apple iPhone 14 debuted a few months ago, and the top-tier smartphone is currently on sale on Flipkart for the lowest price possible during Apple Days, which finish on December 6. The standard model of the iPhone 14 series, which also includes the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus, is the Apple iPhone 14. The standard Apple iPhone 14 series has witnessed slow sales across the globe due its similarity with its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. With their identical designs, the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 are hard to tell apart without digging into the settings. Despite being the company's flagship smartphone, the Apple iPhone 14, it can be purchased on Flipkart for a significant discount. The brand-new Apple iPhone 14 is only Rs 51,900 and is available from Flipkart. Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45,200! Here's how to avail the deal on Flipkart

The base model of the Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage was priced at Rs 79,900 at the time of release. The iPhone 14 costs Rs 77,400 on Flipkart after a Rs 2,500 discount. The price of the Apple iPhone 14 is reduced to Rs 72,400 thanks to the additional option of a Rs 5,000 immediate rebate on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI purchases. Also Read | iQOO 11 to launch on December 8; likely to offer 2K display, 120W charging & more