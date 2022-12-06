Apple iPhone 12 available for Rs 31,999! Check how to avail Flipkart offer

At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 12 was launched at Rs 79,900, however you can now get the smartphone at just Rs 31,999. The iPhone 12 is one the best selling iPhone models. It was launched by the company in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days event in 2022, the Apple iPhone 12 saw strong sales. The Apple iPhone 12 was thereafter offered for Rs 51,000 following a significant price reduction. One of the most popular iPhone models is the 12. Along with the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, it was released by the business in 2020.

The iPhone 12 series marked the revival of square edged Apple phones that the company is following till now. The Apple iPhone 12 is a value for money smartphone and it is the last Apple flagship with 64GB storage limit.

The Apple iPhone 12 is now available for only Rs 31,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 79,900. Super Retina XDR OLED display measuring 6.1 inches is a feature of the Apple iPhone 12. The iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip inside. It has an IP68 water resistant rating and a ceramic shield. The camera on the gadget features a 12MP dual camera arrangement in the back. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording is also included.

On Apple's official website, the Apple iPhone 12 is advertised for Rs 59,900; however, Flipkart has the gadget for Rs 55,999 after a Rs 3,901 reduction. Along with this, customers may receive an instant 10% discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs. 1500 on orders of Rs. 5,000 or more, lowering the cost of the iPhone 12 to Rs. 54,499 for consumers. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 22,500 back when you trade in an old smartphone. This indicates that the Apple iPhone 12 is available for for Rs 31,999.

