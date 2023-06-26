OnePlus Nord 3 India prices leaked! Here's how much it may cost you

OnePlus is expected to launch Nord 3 next month. The smartphone may come with two storage models. This may be the first Nord smartphone with 16GB of RAM. Here's how much it may cost you

The OnePlus Nord 3 will soon be available in India, however the company hasn't yet provided a specific release date. The cost of the smartphone has already been revealed informally. Two storage options for the Nord 3 will be offered, according to various leaks. According to reports, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage basic model would cost Rs 32,999, and the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage top model may cost Rs 36,999. This will be the first OnePlus Nord smartphone to include 16GB of RAM, which is a feature that is becoming popular on more expensive OnePlus products.

Another leak from earlier this month had similar information, but had only given access to the European costs. According to the rumour, the OnePlus Nord 3 would cost EUR 449 (about Rs 37,800) and EUR 549 (roughly Rs 48,700) in several European regions, respectively. These pricing are comparatively more expensive than the anticipated India-specific costs, but they are not wholly unexpected given that OnePlus prices its smartphone competitively in the nation due to the fierce competition it faces from other manufacturers of Android phones, such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

The OnePlus Nord 3 has been a subject of leaks for some time, and its release was scheduled for earlier this month. Additionally, its characteristics have been leaked on several occasions. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC, which also powers the OnePlus tablet, is anticipated to be used in the phone. But the smartphone will undoubtedly have 5G capability, which the tablet does not.

The Nord 3 is also anticipated to include a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging capabilities. The phone can charge from zero to one hundred percent with the included charger in less than an hour. Along with the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus is also anticipated to release Nord Buds 2R.

