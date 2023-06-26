Did Carl Pei reveal Nothing Phone (2) display screen? Check out his post

Nothing Phone (2) is launching on July 11th. A new tweet by Nothing CEO Carl Pei shows his phone’s screenshot which is said to be of the Nothing OS 2.0. The screenshot also suggests that the placement of the punch-hole selfie camera.

Nothing is two weeks away from launching its second smartphone, the Phone (2). This much awaited smartphone has been making appearances in rumours and leaks, and the manufacturer has also been heavily teasing it. Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, has been very active with the Nothing Phone (2) and just uploaded what is thought to be the impending Nothing OS 2.0. Pei shared a screenshot of his phone’s home screen on Twitter which is reportedly the Nothing OS 2.0. The upgraded custom OS is expected to debut with the Nothing Phone (2).

The clock, weather, and app icon widgets are all over the home screen. Along with others who shared their home screens, Nothing's Software's Creative Director and Product Design Lead did the same.

The business previously stated that the Nothing Phone 2 will have a large 6.7-inch display screen. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is substantially more potent than the Snapdragon 778G+ it replaces, will power it. Other details, like as a 4,700mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, have also been verified by the business. The launch date for the Nothing Phone 2 in India has also been disclosed as July 11, 2023.

Recently, Nothing CEO Carl Pei unveiled the first look of a Type-C to Type-C cable that may debut with the Phone (2). Phone (2)'s product page highlights that users can get 50 per cent off on the box MRP of the Nothing Ear (stick) TWS and Nothing accessories package. The Flipkart listing also highlights that instant discounts and cashback will be available on leading banks.