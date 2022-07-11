Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12; Here's everything we know so far

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1) is planned to have a battery capacity of roughly 4,500mAh and 45W wired charging, which has since been reduced to 33W. The Nothing Phone (1) does, however, allow wireless charging, which is welcome in the mid-range sector.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    The 'Nothing Phone (1)' is set to launch on July 12 with two back cameras, and the business has published a slew of raw, unfiltered camera samples to demonstrate what they can do. According to reports, Nothing has published the Phone (1)'s camera specifications in addition to giving the camera samples.

    The primary camera features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, while the ultrawide camera has a 114-degree field of view. The camera system supports dual OIS and EIS, and it can capture movies with 1 billion colours.

    The (1) phone also has Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically recognises what one is shooting and provides the optimum settings for the shot. While most current smartphones have three or four rear cameras, Nothing takes pleasure in having only two cameras on the back of the phone (1) that give excellent results, rather than three or four cameras with relatively poor performance.

    Nothing has been mentioned on the Phone (1)'s spec sheet yet, although the company previously announced that the Phone (1) will include the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, a 120Hz screen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to GSM Arena. Nothing Phone 1 is planned to have a battery capacity of roughly 4,500mAh and 45W wired charging, which has since been reduced to 33W. The Nothing Phone 1 does, however, allow wireless charging, which is welcome in the mid-range sector.

    If reports are correct, the phone would cost between Rs 27,000 and Rs 35,000, depending on storage configuration. It also implies that the Nothing Phone (1) will have to compete with smartphones like Poco, Motorola, and iQoo in order to build a name for itself.

