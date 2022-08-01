Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1) users face display issue, some raise complaint about late deliveries

    The London-based consumer electronics company said on Monday that it is aware that a small number of customers were impacted and that the "scale of which is very low" after some Nothing Phone (1) users took to social media platforms to complain about teething problems with the display as well as delivery delays.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    Since it was one of the most distinctive and sought-after smartphones, the brand generated a lot of buzz for almost the entire month of July. As a number of Twitter users lamented the display issue and the delay in smartphone deliveries, Carl Pei-led consumer electronics company Nothing's Phone (1) once more made headlines.

    The London-based consumer electronics company said on Monday that it is aware that a small number of customers were impacted and that the "scale of which is very low" after some Nothing Phone (1) users took to social media platforms to complain about teething problems with the display as well as delivery delays.

    The first smartphone from Carl Pei-led Nothing attracted attention after some customers saw a green tinge on their displays, and several users accused Flipkart and Nothing of managing the delivery improperly.

    A factory reset was recommended to certain customers, the business claimed, and "that addressed the issue." Nothing stated that it is recalibrating the display effect in an upcoming software update and urged the affected customers to contact its customer service staff if the problem persisted for any users.

    Customers of Nothing who expressed their worries on Twitter received the response. "My Nothing Phone has a green tint problem (1). I need a new phone to replace this one. I tried to contact @nothing multiple times but never heard back," a user remarked.

    The late arrival was a complaint from several other customers. "Nothing phone (1) was ordered on July 18, 2022. Waiting still. Although Flipkart promised delivery by today, I have not heard anything on this as of yet. I've already had three instances of this type of delivery delay," a user tweeted. Another user wrote: "@flipkartsupport Where is my purchase? Waiting for a phone is futile at this point."

    The 6.55-inch smartphone has a 50MP dual camera on the back, an advanced version of Nothing OS, a 120Hz OLED display with HDR10+, and a specially designed Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ CPU.

    The phone has many storage choices; the 8GB/128GB version costs Rs 31,999, the 8GB/256GB version costs Rs 34,999, and the 12GB/256GB version costs Rs 37,999.

