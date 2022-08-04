Is affordable Nothing Phone (1) lite in the pipeline? Here's what latest reports suggest

Nothing Phone (1) lite will not have wireless charging and the LED strips at the rear in order to keep the smartphone budget friendly. The Nothing Phone (1) lite is said to cost Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB edition, even though Nothing has denied the existence of any such smartphone.

Since the global release of the Nothing Phone (1) last month, it appears that the business will shortly introduce the Nothing Phone (1) lite. According to various media reports, Nothing is getting ready to release Nothing Phone (1) lite in response to the success of Nothing Phone (1), the first smartphone from Carl Pei's UK-based firm and co-founder of OnePlus. According to the source, the Nothing Phone (1) lite is intended for purchasers of inexpensive smartphones and will be fairly affordable in comparison to the Nothing Phone (1).

The famous Glyph Interface at the back of the Rs 32,999 Nothing Phone (1), which comprises of 900 LEDs that light up and flicker as needed by the user, quickly became quite popular among tech aficionados. The feature, however, may be one of the primary factors influencing the price of the Nothing Phone, as the device's light version will not include the Glyph Interface, according to the report.

In order to make the smartphone affordable, the Nothing Phone (1) lite reportedly won't include wireless charging or the LED strips at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) lite is said to cost Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB edition, even though Nothing has denied the existence of any such smartphone. Another anticipated feature of the smartphone is a larger 5,000mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone (1) lite is believed to have comparable features to the original Nothing Phone (1), including a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ processor, twin 50MP cameras on the back, Nothing OS running on Android 12, and a 16MP selfie camera.

