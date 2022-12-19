Nothing may launch TWS earbuds under new brand: Report

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing has launched multiple audio products and a smartphone in the market since its entry into the segment last year. According to new reports, Nothing is planning to launch new audio products under a new brand called Particles by XO. This name has been trademarked in the US and the first product is likely to be TWS earbuds.

    Nothing has only been on the market for a little over a year and offers consumers a limited number of items, but it appears the firm is already prepared to go the sub-brand way. According to recent sources, Nothing intends to introduce new audio devices under the Particles by XO brand. TWS earbuds are likely to be the first product using this name as it has been registered as a trademark in the US under the category of headphones and earphones.

    It's probable that Nothing intends to create a competing brand in the market to serve consumers who are less interested in the distinctive transparent designs that the parent firm delivers with its goods.

    Additional information from Nothing's firmware indicates that the Particles by XO product will resemble the Sony LinkBuds, which appear to be the standard design for the newest audio wearable goods.

    Active noise cancellation and the Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDAC) are two features that the rumoured product from Nothing's sub-brand is expected to include, placing the Particles by XO brand-named item in the luxury category.

    Nothing has shown us its quality with the Ear 1, Phone 1 and the Stick products launched in the market so far. It remains to be seen how Carl Pei and Co. decide to go about with the supposed sub-brand which could be announced in the coming months.

    Nothing is now working to prepare for its launch in the US market, and based on a recent tweet from Pei, the product may be arriving in the region very soon. Additionally, he stated that the Nothing Phone 2 will not be released any time soon and that the business was instead focused on improving the software of its first smartphone and moving on with its plans to update it to Android 13 by the beginning of the next year.

