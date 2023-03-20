Nothing Ear (2) price LEAKED ahead of launch; Here's how much it may cost you

The pricing of the Nothing Ear (2) has leaked online ahead of its March 22 debut in India. Several of the audio product's features have also been leaked online. Here's what we know so far.

London-based consumer technology company Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Ear (2) on March 22. The business announced the arrival of Nothing Ear (1)'s replacement with a photograph on its official Twitter account.

The Nothing Ear (2)'s pricing has already been revealed online before of its introduction, and it will be less than Rs 10,000. According to recent reports, the Nothing Ear (2) would cost between Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 in India. To recall, the Nothing Ear (1) was available in India for Rs 6,999.

According to leaks from a popular tipster smartprix, the external of the earbuds may have been altered slightly. In addition, the design rendering suggests that the interior of the new earbuds may have minor changes, but the exterior may have shifted due to the new position of the noise-cancelling microphone.

The design reveal indicates that it could include customizable ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), which would let the user choose the amount of noise reduction.

According to the leaks, Nothing Ear 2 earphones would measure 289 x 215 x 235 mm in dimension. The Nothing Ear 2 is also supposed to have dual connection. One will be able to effortlessly swap between two connected devices. The Nothing Ear 2 is said to have a 570mAh battery with a 1.5 hour charge time. Moreover, it will include the Locate earphones function and Advanced EQ with custom settings.

