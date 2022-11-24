iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

iQOO has finally announced the launch date for its next flagship phone. The iQOO 11 5G is arriving on December 2. iQOO has not shared any specifications of the upcoming iQOO 11 5G, but there have been rumours that it will be a premium phone with high-end specifications.

iQOO's upcoming flagship smartphone -- iQOO 11 5G is confirmed to launch on December 2. The business claims that the iQOO 11 5G would be revealed in Malaysia the following month. The business recently revealed that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will power the future high-end phone from iQOO.

The iQOO 11 5G Experience Day will be held by the smartphone maker on December 2 in Malaysia from 6 pm to 10 pm local time (3:30 pm to 7:30 pm IST). The planned iQOO 11 5G's essential specs have not yet been made public by iQOO.

Also Read | Largest iPhone factory in China turns warzone; Foxconn admits 'technical error' after workers go on rampage

Some of the phone's features have been verified by iQOO, but no specifications have been provided. The iQOO 11 5G was advertised as having "monster performance with a strong CPU," "monster performance with the quickest refresh rate," and other similar claims. Additionally, the corporation officially announced BMW M Motorsport as a partner for this series.

The iQOO 11 5G may have a 6.78-inch display with a 1440p resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz, according to the report. A 5000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging may power the phone. It is anticipated that the iQOO 11 5G would have Vivo's proprietary V2 processor, which will improve the phone's picture processing.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

The iQOO will make its debut in Malaysia on December 2, but the company hasn't said whether or when it would introduce the phone in India. The iQOO 11 Pro is reportedly set to go on sale in India at some point in January, although neither the company nor any other launch locations have officially announced the device. In terms of cost, the item may sell for more than Rs 50,000 in the nation.

Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2022: From iPad Pro to MacBook Air; check out amazing offers on Apple products