    Flat-edged design, dual camera and more: Nothing Phone (1) design officially revealed

    The Nothing Phone (1) was once rumoured to have an entirely transparent design that would reveal all of the smartphone's components. While the rear panel is genuinely translucent, it only displays the layer that conceals the device's internal components.

    First Published Jun 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    The Nothing Phone (1), one of the most anticipated debuts of 2022, is set to go on sale on July 12. The business has now given us our first look at the Nothing Phone (1) ahead of the launch, displaying a white-colored flat-edged smartphone with flat corners and a dual camera system. The event will be broadcast live on the company's YouTube account.

    Nothing Phone (1) features a semi-transparent white back panel, a dual rear camera arrangement, and an LED flash directly beside the camera module, as disclosed by the business on its Twitter handle. The Nothing Phone (1) was once rumoured to have an entirely transparent design that would reveal all of the smartphone's components. While the rear panel is genuinely translucent, it only displays the layer that conceals the device's internal components.

    According to the Nothing Phone (1) photo, the smartphone will have a flat-edged design and a dual camera arrangement. The picture also appears to reveal a wireless charging coil and other metal plates that keep various sections of the smartphone together. The smartphone is said to include wireless charging as well as NFC capabilities. The volume controls are located on the left side of the smartphone, while the power button is located on the right. It's a very unusual rear panel design that will appeal to fans of Nothing's translucent design language.

    Nothing Phone (1) is most likely a mid-range handset, not a flagship challenger, as numerous sources have suggested. According to rumours, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ capability. The device might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU and come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will sport a dual camera configuration, as seen in the first look photograph, but the specs remain unclear.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
