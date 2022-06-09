Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12: 5 things we know so far

    Nothing has revealed that its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, would be released on July 12. Carl Pei, the inventor of Nothing, has been promoting the product for quite some time, even holding an event solely to formally affirm its identity.

    Nothing Phone 1 to launch on July 12 5 things we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Nothing has revealed that its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), would be released on July 12. Carl Pei, the inventor of Nothing, has been promoting the product for quite some time, even holding an event solely to formally affirm its identity. The startup also has a bare-bones UI launcher for now. And we'll finally see the smartphone that the firm has been talking about next month.

    New design: Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Snapdragon CPU, and Pei has promised a new design to shatter the industry's monotony.  There is no support for wireless charging on the device. Other specifics will be revealed on July 12, but knowing Carl, we'll learn more before the debut next month. Some specifications for the Nothing Phone (1) have surfaced in the last month.

    Full HD display: Nothing Phone (1) is most likely a mid-range gadget, not a flagship challenger, as many have speculated. According to the rumour, the Nothing Phone (1) would include a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ compatibility. The smartphone might be powered by the dependable Snapdragon 778G processor and come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which could be extendable or not.

    New OS: Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the NothingOS platform, which is based on the Android 12 operating system. For customization, the interface should provide the Nothing Launcher bundle.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) features leaked ahead of launch; likely to have 4500mAh battery, 32 MP front camera

    Camera quality: Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to include a triple back camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone's front-facing camera should be 32 megapixels.

    Battery life & price: A 4500mAh battery is believed to power the phone. Based on these specifications, the Nothing Phone 1 pricing might range between Rs 25,000 and Rs 28,000 on the market.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition out; All you need to know - adt

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition out; All you need to know

    Apple AR VR headset likely to launch in January 2023 reports gcw

    Apple AR/VR headset likely to launch in January 2023: Reports

    Realme GT Neo 3T launched Here are 5 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3T launched: Here are 5 reasons why you should buy it

    iPadOS 16 announced latest software update not coming to all iPads details here gcw

    iPadOS 16 announced; latest software update not coming to all iPads, details here

    Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features medications app and more at WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features, medications app and more

    Recent Stories

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Boston Celtics dismantle Golden State Warriors to take 2-1 lead-krn

    NBA Finals 2022 (Game 3): Boston Celtics dismantle Golden State Warriors to take 2-1 lead

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul "gutted" after groin injury ruled him out of series snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul "gutted" after groin injury ruled him out of series

    Nayanthara is now Mrs Vignesh Shivan: Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay Sethupathi and more spotted at wedding venue RBA

    Nayanthara is now Mrs Vignesh Shivan: Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay Sethupathi and more spotted at wedding venue

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23, UNL: We have to learn the dark arts - Gareth Bale after Wale' loss to Netherlands-ayh

    Nations League 2022-23: 'We have to learn the dark arts' - Bale after Wales' loss to Netherlands

    Rajya Sabha election 2022 Know how is a MP elected Process voting system explained gcw

    Rajya Sabha election 2022: Know how is a MP elected? Process, voting system explained

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon