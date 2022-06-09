Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12: 5 things we know so far

Nothing has revealed that its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, would be released on July 12. Carl Pei, the inventor of Nothing, has been promoting the product for quite some time, even holding an event solely to formally affirm its identity.

Nothing has revealed that its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), would be released on July 12. Carl Pei, the inventor of Nothing, has been promoting the product for quite some time, even holding an event solely to formally affirm its identity. The startup also has a bare-bones UI launcher for now. And we'll finally see the smartphone that the firm has been talking about next month.

New design: Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Snapdragon CPU, and Pei has promised a new design to shatter the industry's monotony. There is no support for wireless charging on the device. Other specifics will be revealed on July 12, but knowing Carl, we'll learn more before the debut next month. Some specifications for the Nothing Phone (1) have surfaced in the last month.

Full HD display: Nothing Phone (1) is most likely a mid-range gadget, not a flagship challenger, as many have speculated. According to the rumour, the Nothing Phone (1) would include a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ compatibility. The smartphone might be powered by the dependable Snapdragon 778G processor and come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which could be extendable or not.

New OS: Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the NothingOS platform, which is based on the Android 12 operating system. For customization, the interface should provide the Nothing Launcher bundle.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) features leaked ahead of launch; likely to have 4500mAh battery, 32 MP front camera

Camera quality: Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to include a triple back camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone's front-facing camera should be 32 megapixels.

Battery life & price: A 4500mAh battery is believed to power the phone. Based on these specifications, the Nothing Phone 1 pricing might range between Rs 25,000 and Rs 28,000 on the market.