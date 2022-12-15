Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said the company plans to refresh its budget phones lineup in next year. Reports suggest that Marya also noted that the business has no intention of entering the TWS, tablets, or laptop markets like its rivals have done.

    iQOO CEO hints at entering foldable smartphone market not to indulge in laptops tablets Report gcw
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    After over three years in operation, iQOO India has already made a name for itself as one of the industry leaders in selling flagship smartphones in India. In fact, it wouldn't be incorrect to state that iQOO is providing the other smartphone manufacturers in the nation with fierce competition.

    Although iQOO has several excellent flagship models, its supporters have few options in the consumer market. iQOO CEO Nipun Marya revealed the company's plans to update its range of low-cost phones in an interview. However, for the time being, the specifics are kept a secret since Marya refused to provide the precise launch schedules or features of the next budget phones from the firm.

    Marya also noted that the business has no intention of entering the TWS, tablets, or laptop markets like its rivals have done. "For the time being, we'd prefer to concentrate primarily on smartphones," he added. He did, however, make a suggestion that the business would enter the foldable market at a slower pace than its parent firm Vivo, which earlier this year unveiled the Vivo X Fold.

    The firm is getting ready to reveal its iQOO 11 series, which will be its next flagship, on January 10. With this series, the company intends to entice customers with several firsts and numerous improvements.

    One of the first smartphones in India to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is claimed to be the iQOO 11 series. The V2 image chip, which supports the main chipset and enhances the smartphone's low-light capabilities and gaming performance, is used. The iQOO 11 will compete with devices like the OnePlus 11 and Xiaomi 13, which also release in India around the same time, whenever it hits the market.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
