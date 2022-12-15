Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Acer introduces 'world's lightest' 16-inch OLED laptop in India; Here's why you should buy it

    The all-new Swift Edge, the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop with a starting price of Rs. 124,999.00, was designed and developed to meet the needs of the contemporary hybrid workforce. The Acer Swift Edge is available from Rs 124,999 onwards on Acer India's e-store and Amazon. 
     

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    The 4K 16-inch OLED Acer Swift Edge laptop has been unveiled in India. The laptop, according to the manufacturer, is made for consumers who are productivity-focused, and it has a Microsoft Pluton security processor to "defend against more complicated cyberattacks."

     With a weight of just 1.17 kg, it is also marketed as the lightest 16-inch OLED laptop in the world. For the body, Acer used an alloy material that is 20% lighter and twice as sturdy as conventional aluminium. The AMD Ryzen Pro CPU powers the Acer Swift Edge.

    The 16-inch OLED screen of the Acer Swift Edge has a 4K resolution ( (3840 x 2400 pixels). The AMD Ryzen 7 6800U octa-core processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage power it. The keyboard is spacious, but it lacks a numeric keypad. For biometric security, there is a fingerprint reader, though.

    According to Acer, the Acer Swift Edge has a Full-HD camera that can record video at 60 frames per second. During video conversations, the laptop offers "Temporal Noise Reduction" to provide a clean voice. Other noteworthy features include stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth 5.2, Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2021, and a one-year guarantee for overseas travellers.

    The Swift Edge is only available in the colour Olivine Black, and the set also includes a Type-C power cord and a 65W PD charger. The Swift Edge is offered on Amazon and the e-store of Acer India starting at Rs 124,999. The laptop was still not available for purchase on any platform as of the writing of this article.

