    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India; know price, colours, features and more

    The Nokia C01 Plus made its debut last year, and it is now available in the nation with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage variants.

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India know price colours features and more
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    Nokia introduced a new storage edition of the Nokia C01 Plus budget smartphone in India. The new gadget has 32GB of storage and continues to run on the Android 11 Go platform, allowing you to utilise lightweight apps developed for the operating system. The Nokia C01 Plus made its debut last year, and it is now available in the nation with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage variants.

    Price: The Nokia C01 Plus is available in two configurations, both with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for Rs 6,299. The Nokia C01 Plus 2GB RAM with 32GB storage costs Rs 6,799.

    Colours: The Nokia C01 Plus is available in blue and grey colours, and it will be available throughout the nation beginning March 28.

    Specifications: The Nokia C01 Plus smartphone has a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 7201440 and an 18:9 aspect ratio with substantial bezels at the top and bottom. It operates on the lightweight Android 11 Go version, which does not require the phone to run conventional apps.

    The Nokia C01 Plus is powered by an unidentified octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and up to 32GB of storage, which can be expanded to 128GB through the microSD card slot. Because this is a low-cost phone, it just has a single 5-megapixel back camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE connection are all supported by the Nokia C01 Plus.

    Nokia is collaborating with Reliance Jio on a special JioExclusive deal that reduces the effective cost of the phone models to Rs 5,699 and Rs 6,199, respectively. When you purchase the Nokia C01 Plus, be sure to activate the JioExclusive offer to receive the special cashback via UPI, which will be credited to your account in only 30 minutes.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
