Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre-order begins today; All you need to know

While pre-orders for the Apple iPhone SE 2022 begin today, the iPhone SE 2022 will go on sale for the first time on March 18. Customers are expecting to receive their cellphones by the end of March.

The pre-order window for the Apple iPhone SE 2022 will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the official Apple store. Customers who pre-order the smartphone will be among the first to receive it in India.

While pre-orders for the Apple iPhone SE 2022 begin today, the iPhone SE 2022 will go on sale for the first time on March 18. Customers are expecting to receive their cellphones by the end of March. Customers interested in purchasing an iPhone SE 2022 can begin placing pre-orders on March 11. Pre-orders may be done on the Apple India Store's official website.

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 will be priced at Rs 43,900 for the 64GB model. The Apple iPhone SE 2022 will come in three colour options: Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red.

Also read: Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is also used in the iPhone 13 series. The gadget features the same 4.7-inch display as its predecessor. The smartphone is dust and water-resistant, with an IP67 grade. However, the Apple iPhone SE 2022 retains circular Touch ID while without the Face ID capability. For clear photographs, the Apple iPhone SE 2022 has a 12MP rear sensor and a 7MP front shooter. The most recent smartphone is powered by iOS 15. The rear of the phone is still glass, but Apple said at the event that it is the "toughest glass on a smartphone." However, unlike the iPhone 12 and 13 series, the SE does not appear to feature a ceramic cover over the display.

Also Read | Apple unveils cheapest iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support, starting price of Rs 43,900