Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched; know availability, specifications, other details here

The smartwatch claims to have a battery life of up to 7 days and supports 50 sports modes.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch was released in India on Wednesday. The wearable has a 1.8-inch TFT LCD with a resolution of 240x286 pixels and a peak brightness of 550 nits. The smartwatch claims to have a battery life of up to 7 days and supports 50 sports modes. The ColorFit Pulse 2 also has over 100 customisable and cloud-based watch faces, smart notifications, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. This smartwatch was introduced in India as the successor to the Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch.

Know about the price and availability of Noise ColorFit Pulse 2:

Noise has launched the ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch in India at a special introductory price of Rs. 1,999. However, the company has not yet disclosed the regular price.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch comes in various colours, including Jet Black, Olive Green, Mist Grey, Rose Pink, and Space Blue.

The smartwatch is available for purchase through Amazon and the Noise official website.

Know about the specifications of Noise ColorFit Pulse 2:

As previously stated, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch has a 1.8-inch TFT LCD with a resolution of 240x286 pixels and a peak brightness of 550 nits. It includes over 100 customisable, cloud-hosted watch faces and 50 sports modes such as yoga, basketball, cricket, and others.

Under Noise Health Suite, the smartwatch also includes key health-tracking features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking blood oxygen levels, female cycle tracking, and stress and sleep monitoring. According to the company, users can also track their fitness progress with a comprehensive health report and performance evaluation on the cleverly designed NoiseFit app. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 also has a stress monitor, step tracker, sleep monitor, calorie burn tracker, and distance travelled tracker.

The wearable includes call and SMS quick reply and a flashlight. It has Bluetooth v5.1 calling and a 240mAh battery that can last up to 7 days with normal usage and 37 days on standby. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 is water- and sweat-resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Also Read: Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro: 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000

Also Read: Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report

Also Read: Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15-day battery life, body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6