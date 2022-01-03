  • Facebook
    Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15-day battery life, body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6

    The Noise Colorfit Caliber is available in India for Rs 3,999. However, the wristwatch has been promoted for pre-order on Flipkart, with an initial price of Rs 1,999. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    Noise Colorfit Caliber is the latest product from the wearable company Noise. The wristwatch, which will be available in India on January 6, will be able to detect body temperature, which might be quite beneficial considering the ongoing health problem with Covid-19 and the new omicron form. The Noise Colorfit Caliber is available in India for Rs 3,999. However, the wristwatch has been promoted for pre-order on Flipkart, with an initial price of Rs 1,999. It will be available for purchase on January 6 at 12 p.m. Noise's watch will be sold on the company's website as well. The Rs 1,999 looks to be a limited-time offer for the New Year.

    A 15-day battery and a colour display are also included with the smartwatch. It includes a health suite that includes functions such as blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch also includes 60 built-in sports modes and 150 preloaded watch faces. Some watch faces may also be customised.

    The 1.69-inch TFT display on the Noise Colorfit Caliber has a resolution of 240280. The wristwatch can monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It can also track SpO2, stress levels, sleep, the menstrual cycle, and body temperature.

    It also has an IP68 certification which makes it dust and water-resistant. The smartwatch will be available in the following colours: black, blue, red, white, and green. It also has a size-adjustable silicone band. Noise ColorFit Caliber, like any other smartwatch, can be synced with any Android or iPhone mobile to get notification notifications. It also has Bluetooth capabilities. A magnetic charger is included with the smartwatch.

