Noise ColorFit Pro 5, ColorFit Pro 5 Max launched, price starts at Rs 3,999; Here's why you should buy it

The latest ColorFit Pro smartwatches come with SOS connectivity, advanced tracking, over 150 watch faces, and support multiple sports and health modes. Check its specs, price and more.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max smartwatches, made in India, are the latest models from local wearable maker Noise. With over 150 watch faces, sophisticated tracking, SOS connection, and support for several sports and health modes, the most recent ColorFit Pro smartwatches are available.

By enabling users to quickly contact the first saved emergency contact by tapping the smart dock's button five times, Noise has brought SOS technology to wearables, enhancing their safety features.

The DIY watch face function on the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 series allows users to add a personalised touch, while the Dynamic watch face adjusts to the weather, AQI, and stress levels. Additionally, Noise has released a smart dock that functions as a central control hub and features an integrated microphone, power button, and precision metal knob.

Also Read | Google’s .meme domain is here to let users create funniest websites

The 1.85-inch AMOLED panel on the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 is somewhat bigger than the 1.96-inch AMOLED display on the Max model. The panels look brighter since both displays are capable of reaching a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The customary IP68 grade for dust and water resistance is also included with these new smartwatches.

Also Read | iQOO 12 to launch on December 4; to receive 3 years of software updates, won’t include hot apps & more

In addition, the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Series offers a wide range of capabilities for productivity and health tracking. Users may activate the more intelligent method of monitoring vitals, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels, with the Noise Health Suite.

Both smartwatches include Bluetooth 5.3 connection and a seven-day battery life. With over 150 watch faces and more than 100 sports modes for sophisticated tracking, the new Noise ColorFit Pro 5 series is impressive. For increased productivity, the smartwatches and NoiseFit App connect smoothly.

Price for Noise ColorFit Pro 5 series

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max smartwatches are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 for the standard editions, and Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,999 for the elite editions. These smartwatches are available for purchase countrywide through approved physical retailers as well as GoNoise.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra.

Colours for Noise ColorFit Pro 5 series

Midnight Black, Vintage Brown, Sunset Orange, Classic Blue, Classic Brown, Elite Black, Elite Rose Gold, Olive Green, Rainbow Weave, and Starlight Gold are the colour options offered for the Noise ColorFit Pro 5. In contrast, Jet Black, Space Blue, Classic Black, Classic Brown, Elite Black, Elite Silver, Sage Green, and Shadow Black are the available colours for the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max.

Also Read | OnePlus 12 key specifications, colours confirmed ahead of launch; Here's what you can expect