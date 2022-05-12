Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 likely to be first USB-C iPhone, may launch in 2023

    First Published May 12, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 will be the first to make the changeover in the second half of 2023, based on Apple's usual release schedule. Kuo believes Apple is now caving up and eliminating its proprietary connector because it recognises the benefits of USB-C, particularly data transmission and charging speed increases

    Apple's proprietary Lightning connection is slated to be phased out with the release of the iPhone 15 in 2023. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, anticipated the changeover to a USB-C connector in a pair of tweets. According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 will be the first to make the changeover in the second half of 2023, based on Apple's usual release schedule.

    Kuo believes Apple is now caving up and eliminating its proprietary connector because it recognises the benefits of USB-C, particularly data transmission and charging speed increases. The final design of the 2023 device and the support that is put into iOS in time for the launch will determine how big of an advance there is.

    Also Read | Apple discontinues iPod touch after 20 years, ending music player's legacy

    Kuo also predicts that as they prepare for the move, "USB-C-related providers of Apple's ecosystem" would progressively focus on USB-C. Not only will a new line of USB-C accessories be necessary for the introduction of the iPhone 15, but it will also assist anyone who has old iPhone accessories and wants to continue using them with the new iPhone models.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report

    Apple, as usual, never comments on rumour and conjecture, but in recent years, many speculations about what the corporation is planned have proven to be correct. iPhone owners will undoubtedly be divided on whether the transition to USB-C is a good idea, but it will save Apple from having to fight the European Commission.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 launch to be delayed like iPhone 12 due to COVID?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple discontinues iPod touch after 20 years ending music players legacy gcw

    Apple discontinues iPod touch after 20 years, ending music player's legacy

    Vivo X80 series to launch in India on May 18 Know price range specs and more gcw

    Vivo X80 series to launch in India on May 18; Know price range, specs and more

    Motorola reportedly working on its first rollable smartphone codenamed Felix gcw

    Motorola reportedly working on its first rollable smartphone, codenamed Felix

    Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display gcw

    Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display

    Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours Report gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report

    Recent Stories

    Watch Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral-tgy

    Watch: Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Class 10th result will be out next week, schools to reopen from May 16 - adt

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Class 10th result will be out next week, schools to reopen from May 16

    football epl Did De Bruyne mimick Haaland's 'Zen' celebration in 4-goal burst against Wolves Man City star responds snt

    Did De Bruyne mimick Haaland's 'Zen' celebration in 4-goal burst? Man City star responds

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared Rajkot best performance district Check toppers list gcw

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Rajkot best performance district; Check toppers list

    Watch Tibet Airlines flight skids off runway catches fire minor injuries reported gcw

    Watch: Tibet Airlines' flight skids off runway, catches fire; minor injuries reported

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon