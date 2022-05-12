iPhone 15 likely to be first USB-C iPhone, may launch in 2023

According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 will be the first to make the changeover in the second half of 2023, based on Apple's usual release schedule. Kuo believes Apple is now caving up and eliminating its proprietary connector because it recognises the benefits of USB-C, particularly data transmission and charging speed increases

Apple's proprietary Lightning connection is slated to be phased out with the release of the iPhone 15 in 2023. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, anticipated the changeover to a USB-C connector in a pair of tweets. According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 will be the first to make the changeover in the second half of 2023, based on Apple's usual release schedule. Kuo believes Apple is now caving up and eliminating its proprietary connector because it recognises the benefits of USB-C, particularly data transmission and charging speed increases. The final design of the 2023 device and the support that is put into iOS in time for the launch will determine how big of an advance there is.

Kuo also predicts that as they prepare for the move, "USB-C-related providers of Apple's ecosystem" would progressively focus on USB-C. Not only will a new line of USB-C accessories be necessary for the introduction of the iPhone 15, but it will also assist anyone who has old iPhone accessories and wants to continue using them with the new iPhone models.