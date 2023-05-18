Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased, set to launch on June 1 | WATCH

    Motorola has confirmed the launch of its next-gen folding flip smartphone on June 1. The company has teased the phone on Twitter and other social media. Folding flip smartphones have become quite popular lately with Oppo becoming the latest entrant in the segment with the Oppo Find N Flip.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    Motorola has officially announced the launch date of its highly anticipated clam-shell style foldable smartphone called Razr 40 Ultra. The new smartphone will be unveiled on June 1 according to a recent tweet from the business's official account. At first, the smartphone will only be available in a few countries, including China and the United States.

    At least three colour variations for the Moto Razr 40 Ultra are anticipated, including a dramatic red or burgundy model. The phone's huge display, however, will be its main selling point. It is anticipated that the phone would include a large 3.5-inch cover screen. As a result, it would have one of the biggest cover displays among the flip phones that are now available on the market. 

    To put this into context, the Oppo Find N2C Flip, which has a 3.26-inch cover display, is the current market leader in this category.

    According to rumours, Motorola's two foldable cellphones will be released this year, with the Moto Razr 40 Ultra being the more expensive model. The gadget is claimed to have high-end specs, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, in addition to its luxury style and bigger cover screen.

    The company may also improve the camera system. The previous model, last Razr flip, includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary rear camera with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

    The Moto Razr 40 Ultra's cover screen is rumoured to provide a variety of customization possibilities in addition to its amazing size. Users could have the option to customise the appearance of their device, which might include icons, schemes, and background colours.

    Recently, folding flip smartphones have gained a lot of popularity, and Oppo is the newest player to enter the market with the Oppo Find N Flip. Three different Galaxy Z Flip phone generations have already been released by Samsung, with the newest being the Z Flip 4 and Flip 5 that will soon be available. Last month, Tecno also unveiled its most budget-friendly foldable smartphone in India.

    (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @sondesix)

