Nothing Phone (2) to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; MAJOR specs revealed

The Nothing Phone (2) specs leaked: It is said to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, it is believed to be a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors.

One of the most anticipated smartphones for 2023 is the Nothing Phone (2). The business has officially announced the debut of the Nothing Phone (1) replacement, which has been around for a time. Before its release, Nothing Phone (2) specs were made public thanks to a listing on the benchmarking website Geekbench.

Nothing has been teasing the Phone (2) for a few weeks. The company's primary specifications from the Geekbench show that the Nothing Phone (2) will be a premium product. The smartphone with model number A065 divulges information about its functionality.

According to sources, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, improved 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage would power the Nothing Phone (2). According to rumours, the phone will have a same design style, a transparent back, and a Glyph Interface with LED strips.

According to reports, the Nothing Phone (2) has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is expected to include a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two additional sensors. The 5,000mAh battery in the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to offer both rapid wired and wireless charging.

India will be among the first nations to receive the Nothing Phone (2), and the business intends to increase production there. For those who don't know, the business produces the Nothing Phone (1) domestically in India. Additionally, the phone was recently discovered with the model number AIN065 on the BIS certification website, indicating an impending introduction. The Nothing Phone (2) will be sold in India through Flipkart, same as the Phone (1).

