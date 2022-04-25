Motorola Moto G52 launched; Know price, features and other details

Motorola's latest smartphone for customers competes in the market against a slew of gadgets such as the Redmi Note 11, Realme 9, and Poco M4 Pro series.

Motorola released the new Moto G52 smartphone in India. The latest Moto mid-range smartphone lacks 5G capability, but it does include a 90Hz display, a 50-megapixel triple camera array on the back, and a 5000mAh battery for long battery life. It is also one of the only smartphones in its class that ship with the Android 12 operating system pre-installed.

The Motorola Moto G52 smartphone costs Rs 14,499 in India for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. If you want the 6GB + 128GB option, the price rises to Rs 16,499 (about). The Motorola Moto G52 will go on sale in India on May 3.

The Moto G52 smartphone has a 6.6-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a punch-hole pattern at the top, which houses the front camera. Motorola included the newest Android 12 operating system on this smartphone, which is unusual for a device in this price category. However, in order to make the features appealing, Motorola has opted to employ a 4G chipset. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, has up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage.

The Moto G52 boasts a triple back camera module that includes a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for photography. On the front of the phone, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.