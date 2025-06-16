Image Credit : Majin Bu , Prathap G | Twitter

With new smartphone releases almost every other day, 2025 has been a busy year. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series kicked off the year, and then came smartphones from OnePlus, Nothing, Vivo, iQoo, and other companies. The major players haven't made their appearance yet, though, and the majority of their launches are planned for later this year.

There are many things in the works, ranging from Samsung's next-generation foldable gadgets to Apple's iPhones. Nothing has begun to tease its upcoming flagship, the Phone (3), and the Pixel 10 series is on the horizon.

There is a lot to anticipate if you enjoy premium cellphones. Here are all of the flagship smartphones that will be available later this year, along with an overview of their features.