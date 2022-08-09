Motorola launches Moto G32 in India; know price, specification, deals here

Mineral Gray and Satin Silver are the two colour options for the smartphone. Beginning August 16, it will be available on Flipkart and other retail websites across the country.

Motorola introduces another low-cost smartphone to the Indian market. The new Moto G32 is now available in a single model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 12,999. Motorola has also announced a discount promotion in collaboration with Flipkart and HDFC.

HDFC customers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 from Motorola. The Moto G32's price drops to Rs 11,749 after the bank offer. In addition, buyers will benefit from Jio offers worth Rs 2,559, including Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and Rs 559 off the ZEE5 annual subscription.

The smartphone is available in two colours, Mineral Gray and Satin Silver. It will be available on Flipkart and other retail websites across the country beginning August 16.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 90hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. There is also expandable storage support.

The smartphone runs a near-stock version of the Android 12 operating system. Motorola has confirmed that the phone will receive an Android 13 update and three years of security updates.

The Motorola phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There are also stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Other features include an IP52 water-repellent design, a fingerprint reader on the side, 2x2 MIMO, and more.

The Moto G32 comes equipped with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera system. The phone also has an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and depth camera sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and the primary camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front that can also be used for video calls.

