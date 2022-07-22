Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip, Motorola X30 Pro on August 2? Here's what reports suggest

According to the Weibo tweet, the Moto Razr 2022 will be released on August 2 at 7:30 PM in China (5:00 PM IST). Motorola will also unveil the Moto X30 Pro smartphone at the same event.

The new Moto Razr flip phone and a flagship Motorola phone will be launched on August 2 in China, according to a post on Weibo. Moto Razr teasers have been circulating the internet for the past few weeks, and the device is finally set to go on sale early next month.

According to various reports, the Moto Razr will get a new black colour and twin rear cameras, while the flagship phone will be dubbed Motorola X30 Pro and will have a 200-megapixel main camera on the back. In addition, the Weibo tweet teases the release of a new UI for these smartphones.

According to the leaked information, the Moto Razr 2022 flip phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. The smartphone will have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen should have a Full HD+ resolution, and we hope Motorola incorporates some type of display protection.

The Moto Razr 2022 should sport twin back cameras with two 50-megapixel sensors, as well as a front-facing 32-megapixel camera. The battery, as well as the charging speed offered, will be the focal points of this flip phone.

The flagship Motorola phone is widely expected to use a 200-megapixel Samsung sensor. The phone's design is yet unknown, but a 5000mAh battery is rumoured to allow 125W charging, Motorola's quickest in the market. The phone might sport an OLED 144Hz display with a high-resolution screen.

The new Moto Razr flip phone will compete with the yet-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 next month.

