Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip, Motorola X30 Pro on August 2? Here's what reports suggest

    According to the Weibo tweet, the Moto Razr 2022 will be released on August 2 at 7:30 PM in China (5:00 PM IST). Motorola will also unveil the Moto X30 Pro smartphone at the same event.

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip Motorola X30 Pro on August 2 Here s what latest reports suggest gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    The new Moto Razr flip phone and a flagship Motorola phone will be launched on August 2 in China, according to a post on Weibo. Moto Razr teasers have been circulating the internet for the past few weeks, and the device is finally set to go on sale early next month.

    According to various reports, the Moto Razr will get a new black colour and twin rear cameras, while the flagship phone will be dubbed Motorola X30 Pro and will have a 200-megapixel main camera on the back. In addition, the Weibo tweet teases the release of a new UI for these smartphones. According to the Weibo tweet, the Moto Razr 2022 will be released on August 2 at 7:30 PM in China (5:00 PM IST). Motorola will also unveil the Moto X30 Pro smartphone at the same event.

    According to the leaked information, the Moto Razr 2022 flip phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. The smartphone will have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen should have a Full HD+ resolution, and we hope Motorola incorporates some type of display protection.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) gets first software update; fixes bugs, other issues, improves camera experience

    The Moto Razr 2022 should sport twin back cameras with two 50-megapixel sensors, as well as a front-facing 32-megapixel camera. The battery, as well as the charging speed offered, will be the focal points of this flip phone.

     The flagship Motorola phone is widely expected to use a 200-megapixel Samsung sensor. The phone's design is yet unknown, but a 5000mAh battery is rumoured to allow 125W charging, Motorola's quickest in the market. The phone might sport an OLED 144Hz display with a high-resolution screen.

    The new Moto Razr flip phone will compete with the yet-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 next month.

    Also Read | Apple rolls out iOS 15.6 update with new features, here’s how you can install it

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 1 first software update Nothing OS 1 1 0 fixes bugs issues improves camera experience know it all gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) gets first software update; fixes bugs, other issues, improves camera experience

    Nothing Phone 1 Pre order delayed special sale on July 27 on Flipkart Details here gcw

    Nothing Phone (1): Pre-order delayed, special sale on July 27 on Flipkart; Details here

    OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3 All you need to know about upcoming smartphone gcw

    OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3; All you need to know about OnePlus' upcoming phone

    Vivo T1x powered with 18W charging speed dual rear camera launched Details here gcw

    Vivo T1x powered with 18W charging speed, dual rear camera launched; Details here

    Google launches Pixel 6a in India 5 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Google launches Pixel 6a in India; 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Recent Stories

    View Indian Rupee Vs US Dollar: Can India manage the currency turmoil?

    Indian Rupee Vs US Dollar: Can India manage the currency turmoil?

    A Jedi mind Antonee Robinson's outrageous card trick stuns Fulham stars and fans snt

    'A Jedi mind': Antonee Robinson's outrageous card trick stuns Fulham stars and fans

    OPPO Reno8: You will fall in love with the flagship camera and superfast charging-snt

    OPPO Reno8: You will fall in love with the flagship camera and superfast charging

    In a 1st, BCCI introduces A+ category for Indian umpires-ayh

    In a 1st, BCCI introduces A+ category for Indian umpires

    MHT CET 2022: Exam to begin on August 2; hall ticket to release on July 23 - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Exam to begin on August 2; hall ticket to release on July 23

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon