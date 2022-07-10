Motorola Moto G42 to launch on July 11 on Flipkart; know about offers, features and more

The Moto G42 has a triple rear-camera configuration with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a tertiary 2MP camera for macro photography. The front-facing camera is a 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0m) device.

Motorola just revealed that the forthcoming Moto G42 would be available for purchase on July 11 and the device has been registered on Flipkart with the status 'Coming soon,' and the smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999. The next Moto phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU and will be IP52 certified, making it resistant to water splashes.

The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD display and runs a near-stock version of Android 12. Motorola has indicated that the Moto G42 would be upgraded with the current operating system, Android 13, as well as three years of security updates. The device has 4GB of RAM and only comes with a 64GB storage option.

The Moto G42 has a triple rear-camera configuration with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a tertiary 2MP camera for macro photography. The front-facing camera is a 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0m) device.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that enables 20W "TurboPower" charging and has a 3.5mm audio connector, which is less common nowadays. The smartphone includes Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for music and OTT subscribers to binge-watch.

The Moto g42 smartphone will go on sale on July 11 and will be available solely on Flipkart and at the country's biggest retail outlets. The phone will come in two colour options: Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green. SBI credit card users may also get a Rs 1,000 reward on their purchase, while Reliance Jio subscribers can get up to Rs 2,000 in Jio recharges as well as a Rs 569 discount on Zee5 yearly subscription.

