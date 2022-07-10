Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola Moto G42 to launch on July 11 on Flipkart; know about offers, features and more

    The Moto G42 has a triple rear-camera configuration with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a tertiary 2MP camera for macro photography. The front-facing camera is a 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0m) device.

    Motorola Moto G42 to launch on July 11 on Flipkart know about offers features and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    Motorola just revealed that the forthcoming Moto G42 would be available for purchase on July 11 and the device has been registered on Flipkart with the status 'Coming soon,' and the smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999. The next Moto phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU and will be IP52 certified, making it resistant to water splashes.

    The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD display and runs a near-stock version of Android 12. Motorola has indicated that the Moto G42 would be upgraded with the current operating system, Android 13, as well as three years of security updates. The device has 4GB of RAM and only comes with a 64GB storage option.

    The Moto G42 has a triple rear-camera configuration with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a tertiary 2MP camera for macro photography. The front-facing camera is a 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0m) device.

    Also Read | AirPods to introduce new safety feature, may alert users about danger; Here's how

    The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that enables 20W "TurboPower" charging and has a 3.5mm audio connector, which is less common nowadays. The smartphone includes Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for music and OTT subscribers to binge-watch.

    The Moto g42 smartphone will go on sale on July 11 and will be available solely on Flipkart and at the country's biggest retail outlets. The phone will come in two colour options: Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green. SBI credit card users may also get a Rs 1,000 reward on their purchase, while Reliance Jio subscribers can get up to Rs 2,000 in Jio recharges as well as a Rs 569 discount on Zee5 yearly subscription.

    Also Read | Motorola G42 to launch in India on July 4; Here's what we know about the gadget

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature may alert users about danger Here s how gcw

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature, may alert users about danger; Here's how

    Meta Quest headsets will not require users to have Facebook account gcw

    Meta Quest headsets will not require users to have Facebook account

    Want to buy iPhone 11 iPhone 12 Massive discounts available on Apple phones gcw

    Want to buy iPhone 11, iPhone 12? Massive discounts available on Apple phones

    Xiaomi 12 Lite to launch soon four colour options confirmed know its speculated features gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Lite to launch soon, four colour options confirmed; know its speculated features

    Nothing Phone 1 Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch on July 12 Flipkart Details here gcw

    Nothing Phone (1): Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch? Details here

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India emphatic series win against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India's emphatic series win

    Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his DRUNK look at airport; Alia Bhatt landed in the city RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his DRUNK look at airport; Alia Bhatt landed in the city

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature may alert users about danger Here s how gcw

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature, may alert users about danger; Here's how

    Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Wedding Pictures Out: The couple tied the knot in Argra RBA

    Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Wedding Pictures Out: The couple tied the knot in Argra

    Sri Lanka crisis: PM quits, President flees, protests continue; top updates

    Sri Lanka crisis: PM quits, President flees, protests continue; top updates

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon