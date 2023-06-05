Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for $499.99

    The Quest 3 will be equipped with a next-generation Snapdragon chipset that offers more than double the graphical performance of its predecessor.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    The introduction of Meta's much awaited Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset has been revealed. The device will start shipping this fall at $499.99 for 128GB variant. An extra storage option will be made accessible for consumers that need more room for storing.

    Meta Quest 3 features a higher resolution display and pancake optics, for sharper and more immersive content viewing. A next-generation Snapdragon processor, which delivers more than double the graphics capability of its predecessor, will be included in the Quest 3.

    Meta’ s Quest 3 has undergone a redesign, resulting in a 40% slimmer optic profile compared to its predecessor, Quest 2.  For a more natural and immersive gaming experience, the Touch Plus controllers have also been simplified and ergonomically modified.

    The Quest 3 can access the more than 500 VR games, applications, and experiences available in the Quest 2 catalogue thanks to backward compatibility. In addition, Meta has promised that intriguing new VR and MR games would be released alongside the Quest 3.

    Meta has announced a price drop for the Quest 2 starting on June 4 in order to make VR even more affordable. The 128GB version will cost $299.99 USD, while the 256GB version will cost $349.99 USD. Additionally, a software update and the addition of Dynamic Resolution Scaling will improve the performance of both the Quest 2 and the future Quest Pro.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 6:26 PM IST
