WhatsApp update: Messaging app to get new user interface, beta version out

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for beta testers. It adds a new layout as the messaging platform has changed the placement of chats, and other things. It lets you access your chats and other tabs on the main window pretty easily.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that refreshes the layout of the app, which is one of the biggest changes yet. You can simply access your conversations and other tabs on the main window because to the user interface's neat design. The newest beta version displays the new appearance.

The business just updated the design of the primary WhatsApp window; nothing else has changed. The Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status tabs will now appear at the bottom of the page. If your phone has a large screen, this will enable users to rapidly access any of the above tabs. The remaining portions of the UI resemble the previous WhatsApp.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: Upcoming mixed-reality headset to be available in 6 colours?

A similar style is already used by iOS users, and soon WhatsApp beta users on Android will also be able to utilise it. If you don't like the new look, do keep in mind that there will be no option for you to go back to the old look once it is rolled out to everyone.

The update is available in the latest beta version of the app. As a result, users of the most recent Android beta version will be able to use the new layout. Once everything functions properly in the beta test, it is anticipated that it will soon also be available in WhatsApp's stable version. The Meta-owned company has not yet made the release date known to all users of the app's stable version.

In addition, WhatsApp just released an update that included a new Chat Lock function for everyone. The name pretty much speaks for itself. People will be able to set a lock to their really private chats, making sure that no one can access them even if you give someone else your phone.

Another new feature for WhatsApp is the Edit button. Users will have a window of 15 minutes to correct any incorrect messages they may have sent to anybody. This is a really helpful feature since it eliminates the need to remove entire messages because you can now alter individual sentences or words using the edit button.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays