Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone? Redmi 12C is the one!

    The Redmi Note 12C is a more affordable offering with modest specifications. The rear panel also has a textured design and a fingerprint sensor for biometric security. Here's why you should buy it.

    Looking for a budget friendly smartphone Redmi 12C is the one here is why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Xiaomi India has also launched a Redmi 12C for budget-focused customers. The Redmi 12C is a more affordable offering with modest specifications. The Redmi 12C places a lot of emphasis on style, even though it is a low-cost gadget.  The rear panel also has a textured design and a fingerprint sensor for biometric security. 

    The location is a little strange considering that the majority of smartphones, including other Redmi Note models from Xiaomi, have either an under-display reader or a side-mounted scanner. Additionally, there is an IP52 classification for defence against droplets of water and dust.

    Also Read | Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India; From price to features, know it all

    The Redmi 12C has a 6.71-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. The Redmi 12C has a textured back panel offering a seemingly “slip-resistant grip” and weighs about 192g.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4; Here's what we know so far

    Here are some reasons why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone: 

    Under the hood: A 5,000mAh battery and the Helio G85 SoC run the Redmi 12C. The phone does have a mini USB connection for charging (10W), but most devices now have the more common USB-C port. 

    Camera: For photography, the Redmi 12C has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor while on the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter.

    Price: In India, the Redmi 12C costs Rs 8,999 for the basic model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The alternative model costs Rs 10,999 and has 6GB and 128GB of capacity. On transactions made with ICICI Bank credit, debit, and EMIs, Xiaomi claims to be giving a reduction of Rs 500. 

    Colours: The phone comes in a choice of four colours— black, blue, green and purple.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi-use action button?

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 check details gcw

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023?

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India From price to features know it all gcw

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India; From price to features, know it all

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4 here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4; Here's what we know so far

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi use action button check out all details here gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi-use action button?

    Motorola introduces Moto G13 in India at Rs 9499 Is the new 4G smartphone worth buying gcw

    Motorola introduces Moto G13 in India at Rs 9,499; Is it worth buying?

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: Officials search CM Bommai's car in Chikkaballapura - WATCH AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Officials search CM Bommai's car in Chikkaballapura - WATCH

    Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish PM Modi's degree certificate; imposes Rs 25k on Arvind Kejriwal AJR

    Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish PM Modi's degree certificate; imposes Rs 25k on Arvind Kejriwal

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 check details gcw

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023?

    Ahead of IPL 2023, check out Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma stylish outing and photoshoot together-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrives with Malti Marie in Mumbai to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding? RBA

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrive with Malti Marie in Mumbai to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding?

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon