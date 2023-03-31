Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone? Redmi 12C is the one!

The Redmi Note 12C is a more affordable offering with modest specifications. The rear panel also has a textured design and a fingerprint sensor for biometric security. Here's why you should buy it.

Xiaomi India has also launched a Redmi 12C for budget-focused customers. The Redmi 12C is a more affordable offering with modest specifications. The Redmi 12C places a lot of emphasis on style, even though it is a low-cost gadget. The rear panel also has a textured design and a fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

The location is a little strange considering that the majority of smartphones, including other Redmi Note models from Xiaomi, have either an under-display reader or a side-mounted scanner. Additionally, there is an IP52 classification for defence against droplets of water and dust.

The Redmi 12C has a 6.71-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. The Redmi 12C has a textured back panel offering a seemingly “slip-resistant grip” and weighs about 192g.

Here are some reasons why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone:

Under the hood: A 5,000mAh battery and the Helio G85 SoC run the Redmi 12C. The phone does have a mini USB connection for charging (10W), but most devices now have the more common USB-C port.

Camera: For photography, the Redmi 12C has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor while on the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter.

Price: In India, the Redmi 12C costs Rs 8,999 for the basic model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The alternative model costs Rs 10,999 and has 6GB and 128GB of capacity. On transactions made with ICICI Bank credit, debit, and EMIs, Xiaomi claims to be giving a reduction of Rs 500.

Colours: The phone comes in a choice of four colours— black, blue, green and purple.

