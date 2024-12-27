LG unveils world's first transparent TV | It's price will SHOCK you

LG has launched the world's first transparent OLED TV, the LG Signature OLED T, priced at $60,000. This groundbreaking television boasts cutting-edge features like a powerful Alpha 11 AI processor, a 77-inch 4K OLED display with transparent and opaque modes, and a 4.2-channel sound system.

LG unveiled a groundbreaking television that left the world astounded: the world’s first transparent OLED TV, the LG Signature OLED T.  Though it is presently only available in the United States, this ground-breaking TV, which costs an astounding $60,000 (about Rs 51.1 lakh), is creating ripples throughout the world. The launch of this high-end product is a part of LG's continuous endeavor to lead the consumer electronics industry by providing goods that revolutionize the user experience.

When the LG Signature OLED T was originally unveiled at CES 2024, its gorgeous appearance and cutting-edge capabilities drew attention. With its formal introduction, the TV combines state-of-the-art technology with innovative design. It is one of the priciest TVs ever produced, distinguished not only by its clarity but also by its outstanding performance.

LG Signature OLED T processor

The LG Signature OLED T's cutting-edge Alpha 11 AI processor is what really makes it stand out. With four times the AI processing capability, 70% better graphics performance, and 30% quicker processing speed than prior models, this new CPU offers a notable improvement in AI performance. By pushing the limits of what a TV can accomplish, these improvements result in a more responsive and engaging watching experience.

LG Signature OLED T display

The 77-inch 4K OLED display of the LG Signature OLED T provides ultra-high definition resolution (3,840 x 2,160) for clear and colorful images. The ability to alternate between transparent and opaque modes is one of this TV's most notable features. With the help of this technology, the television gains a distinctive dimension that enables it to blend in with the surroundings when not in use and transform into a brilliant, high-quality display when needed.

Additionally, the TV has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which guarantees fluid animation when watching fast-paced media like action films or sports. Adaptive Sync, variable refresh rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) are just a few of the gaming-friendly features that make this TV perfect for 4K 120Hz gaming.

LG Signature OLED T sound

Along with its impressive visuals, the LG Signature OLED T doesn’t skimp on sound. It comes equipped with a 4.2-channel speaker system that supports AI, DTS:X, and Dolby Atmos, ensuring a rich and immersive audio experience to match the stunning visuals.

The TV has many display modes that improve its usefulness in addition to its visual and acoustic capabilities. While the T-Bar mode gives alerts such as weather forecasts and sports updates, the T-Object mode offers an always-on display with pictures or a gallery. The user experience is further improved with the T-Home mode, which provides instant access to settings, apps, and accessible services.

