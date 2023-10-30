Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple employee receives 'award' from CEO Tim Cook after working 10 years | WATCH unboxing video

    Apple rewards its employees with a special memento after they have completed 10 years of service along with a message from Apple CEO Tim Cook. The award is made of metal with chamfered edges and features a glossy Apple logo in the center. The employee’s name and the date they completed ten years of service are also etched on it. Watch the unboxing video here.

    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Beyond its competitive pay packages, flexible work environment, office facilities, nice in-office cuisine, equity benefits, overtime compensation, and a 40-hour work week, Apple is regarded as one of the best places to work and is a "dream company" for many. Notably, the brand values the efforts of its staff members in promoting the company's success and supports them.

    However, did you know that after 10 years of employment, Apple also gives its staff members a solid metal memento? Only workers who have worked for the firm for 10 years or more are eligible to receive this prize, which is not for sale. It is therefore a very special and priceless commodity. The aluminium trophy has a polished Apple emblem in the middle and is chamfered on the edges. It also has the name of the employee carved on it, along with the date of their ten-year service completion.

    Also Read | Explained: What is 'SIM swap scam'? How to stay safe from such fraud?

    Furthermore, opening the package is just as opulent as opening an Apple product. When the box is opened, the customer is met with a message from Apple CEO Tim Cook and it looks like an Apple Watch Ultra box.

    Other workers have previously revealed their honours as well, but Apple Human Interface designer Marcos Alonso provided the pictures and videos of the most recent one. Alonso posted pictures and a video of the unwrapping process to celebrate his accomplishment and to share Tim Cook's message on X.

    Apple reportedly ranks fourth in Forbes’ World’s Best Employers report, with employees expected to work 8 hours a day and 40 hours a week.

    Also Read | In a significant change, 'Bharat' appears on Google Maps alongside Indian flag; check details

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
