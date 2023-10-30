Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    JioPhone Prima 4G launched in India at Rs 2,599: Check features, price & availability

    Reliance Jio has launched its latest feature phone, the JioPhone Prima 4G. It features a 2.4-inch display and is powered by an ARM Cortex-A53 processor. JioPhone Prima 4G is launched at Rs 2,599.
     

    JioPhone Prima 4G launched in India at Rs 2599 Check features price availability gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    Reliance Jio has launched its new phone, the JioPhone Prima 4G. At the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC), the manufacturer unveiled the phone and said that it will be on sale around Diwali. On the JioMart website, the phone is currently advertised with details, nevertheless. YouTube and WhatsApp are among the social media apps that come pre-installed on the JioPhone Prima 4G, a feature phone with an elegant appearance.

    With a resolution of 320x240 pixels, the 2.4-inch TFT display of the recently launched Jio Phone Prima 4G is impressive. The phone also has a camera, which includes a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera, and a torch.

    This Jio phone has 512MB of RAM under the hood, and with the use of a micro SD card, it can increase its storage to 128GB. This 4G phone's ARM Cortex A53 CPU powers its KaiOS operating system, which guarantees seamless performance.

    Also Read | Apple 'Scary Fast' event: Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods?

    The 1800mAh battery of the Jio Phone Prima 4G offers sufficient capacity to sustain your phone's operation for a considerable amount of time, while Bluetooth 5.0 connection is also included.

    Regarding features, the Jio Phone Prima 4G has an FM radio function that is perfect for listening to your preferred stations while on the road. Pre-installed applications on the phone include YouTube, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn, and Jio News. Additionally, Jio Pay and Cinema are available to consumers for updated functionality.

    Meanwhile, Jio SpaceFiber, a satellite internet service from Reliance Jio, offers gigabit speeds to rural parts of India that weren't previously connected to the internet. To access SES's O3b and O3b mPOWER satellites—the only MEO satellites capable of delivering fiber-like internet services from space—Jio has teamed up with the satellite telecommunications provider SES. 

     

    Also Read | Apple employee receives 'award' from CEO Tim Cook after working 10 years | WATCH unboxing video

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iQOO 12 series to launch on November 7 Full specifications colours leaked Check details gcw

    iQOO 12 series to launch on November 7: Full specifications, colours leaked; Check details

    Apple Scary Fast event When and where to watch the launch live What can you expect gcw

    Apple 'Scary Fast' event: When and where to watch the launch live? What can you expect?

    Apple Scary Fast event Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods gcw

    Apple 'Scary Fast' event: Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods?

    Tata Group to make iPhones for global markets in India acquires Wistron India operations gcw

    Tata Group to make iPhones for global markets in India, acquires Wistron's India operations

    Oppo A79 5G with 5000mAh battery 6 72 inch display launched under Rs 20000 Check details gcw

    Oppo A79 5G with 5,000mAh battery, 6.72-inch display launched under Rs 20,000; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Remains of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, victim of Hamas naked parade found; check details AJR

    Remains of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, victim of Hamas naked parade found; check details

    Halloween 2023: Mumbai's top 7 party spots for a spooktacular festival SHG

    Halloween 2023: Mumbai's top 7 party spots for a spooktacular festival

    Maoists open fire after forest officials spot them at Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur anr

    Maoists open fire after forest officials spot them at Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to revive campaign as South Asian derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to revive campaign as South Asian derby takes shape

    Unbelievably authentic Japanese-owned South Indian restaurant in Kyoto impresses diners; posts goes viral snt

    'Unbelievably authentic': Japanese-owned South Indian restaurant in Kyoto impresses diners; posts goes viral

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon