Jio Bharat phone to go on sale from August 28; Check out features, price and more

With the aim of providing every Indian with digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone, Reliance Jio unveiled the Jio Bharat phone last month. The new Jio Bharat phone intends to lower the cost of high-quality internet for everyone. The Jio Bharat will be produced by Delhi-based Karbonn Mobiles and go on sale on Amazon on August 28 at 12 PM. The phone is priced at Rs 999 and will likely be also available for purchase at authorised retail outlets.

Jio Bharat phone looks like a typical feature phone with physical keypad and a classic black colour. It has a 1.77-inch QVGA TFT display. The phone supports features like HD calling, UPI payment, access to OTT services like Jio Cinema and more.

A replaceable 1000mah battery in the Jio Bharat phone allows it to operate for up to 24 hours on a single charge. There is a 3.5mm audio phone connector for attaching earbuds, a 0.3MP camera for taking images, a flashlight, an FM radio, and support for microSD cards for capacity expansion.

Jio Bharat is a Jio SIM-locked phone, just like the other Jio phones we've seen in the past, which means you must place the Jio SIM card in it before using. The phone will be offered in two series: JioBharat V2 and JioBharat K1 Karbonn, and it will support 23 Indian languages. Jio applications are already pre-installed on these phones.

The Jio Bharat Phone's compatibility for 4G, which enables users to make crystal-clear audio conversations across Jio's expansive 4G network, is one of its primary advantages. Jio has introduced unique tariffs starting at Rs 123 for Jio Bharat. With this, customers will receive 14 GB of data (0.5GB each day) and unlimited phone calls. The validity of this plan is 28 days from the recharge date.

