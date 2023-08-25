Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jio Bharat phone to go on sale from August 28; Check out features, price and more

    Jio Bharat will be manufactured by Delhi-based Karbonn Mobiles and will be available for buying from Amazon starting August 28, 12PM. The phone is priced at Rs 999 and will likely be also available for purchase at authorised retail outlets.

    Jio Bharat phone to go on sale from August 28 Check out features price and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    With the aim of providing every Indian with digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone, Reliance Jio unveiled the Jio Bharat phone last month. The new Jio Bharat phone intends to lower the cost of high-quality internet for everyone. The Jio Bharat will be produced by Delhi-based Karbonn Mobiles and go on sale on Amazon on August 28 at 12 PM. The phone is priced at Rs 999 and will likely be also available for purchase at authorised retail outlets.

    Jio Bharat phone looks like a typical feature phone with physical keypad and a classic black colour. It has a 1.77-inch QVGA TFT display. The phone supports features like HD calling, UPI payment, access to OTT services like Jio Cinema and more.

    Also Read | Moto G84 5G likely to debut in September, may feature 120Hz refresh rate display

    A replaceable 1000mah battery in the Jio Bharat phone allows it to operate for up to 24 hours on a single charge. There is a 3.5mm audio phone connector for attaching earbuds, a 0.3MP camera for taking images, a flashlight, an FM radio, and support for microSD cards for capacity expansion.

    Jio Bharat is a Jio SIM-locked phone, just like the other Jio phones we've seen in the past, which means you must place the Jio SIM card in it before using. The phone will be offered in two series: JioBharat V2 and JioBharat K1 Karbonn, and it will support 23 Indian languages. Jio applications are already pre-installed on these phones.

    Also Read | Infinix Zero 30 5G look, key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch

    The Jio Bharat Phone's compatibility for 4G, which enables users to make crystal-clear audio conversations across Jio's expansive 4G network, is one of its primary advantages. Jio has introduced unique tariffs starting at Rs 123 for Jio Bharat. With this, customers will receive 14 GB of data (0.5GB each day) and unlimited phone calls. The validity of this plan is 28 days from the recharge date.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 FE tipped to feature 6.4-inch display, 50MP rear camera & more

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moto G84 5G likely to debut in September may feature 120Hz refresh rate display reports gcw

    Moto G84 5G likely to debut in September, may feature 120Hz refresh rate display

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch gcw

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look, key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE tipped to feature 6 4 inch display 50MP rear camera more gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE tipped to feature 6.4-inch display, 50MP rear camera & more

    Apple working on smart ring with haptic feedback Here is what we know gcw

    Apple working on smart ring with haptic feedback? Here's what we know

    Honor 90 to feature durable quad curved AMOLED display get Google services reveals Madhav Sheth gcw

    Honor 90 to feature durable, quad-curved AMOLED display & get Google services

    Recent Stories

    Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs in 3 months for 'Mimi'? Here's how she shed it ATG

    Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs in 3 months for 'Mimi'? Here's how she shed it

    Tennis Rafael Nadal named brand ambassador by Infosys for digital innovation initiatives osf

    Rafael Nadal named brand ambassador by Infosys for digital innovation initiatives

    Ajit Pawar is our leader, NCP has not split: Sharad Pawar

    Ajit Pawar is our leader, NCP has not split: Sharad Pawar

    Newly single Britney Spears faces flak from PETA for buying new puppy post-divorce vma

    Newly single Britney Spears faces flak from PETA for buying new puppy post-divorce

    Bengaluru: KSCA regrets non-inclusion of Kannada in Maharaja trophy, vows for future inclusion vkp

    Bengaluru: KSCA regrets non-inclusion of Kannada in Maharaja trophy, vows for future inclusion

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon