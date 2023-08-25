Moto G84 5G likely to debut in September, may feature 120Hz refresh rate display

Reports suggest that the Moto G84 5G might be launched in the country next month. The exact launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by Motorola. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Motorola, a manufacturer of smartphones, will soon introduce a new, reasonably priced G-series model to India. According to reports, the Moto G84 5G might be introduced in the nation the following month. Motorola has yet to formally announce the precise launch date.

Known tipster "stufflistings" claim that the Moto G84 5G will include a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is reported to include 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. The phone will be unveiled by the company in India in September. It is said to come in the Viva Magenta shade and have a vegan leather finish.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 30 5G look, key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch

A 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate could be included with the Moto G84 5G. The source also shared what appears to be a render of the device, and it matches what a prior leak has already shown. The Moto G84 5G is said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a hole-punch display, according to a leak from last week. It was predicted to make its debut in the shades of black, grey, and red.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 FE tipped to feature 6.4-inch display, 50MP rear camera & more

Meanwhile, Motorola introduced the Moto G14, a low-cost smartphone, in India earlier this month. The smartphone is available in two colours for Rs 9,999. It has a 64GB internal storage capacity that is further extensible to 1TB and is powered by the UniSoc T616 chipset, which is combined with 4GB of RAM. The phone sports a punch-hole cutout in its 6.5-inch FHD+ display.

Android 14 will be updated for it. The phone sports a MyUI version based on Android 13 out of the box, which has less bloatware than other phones in this category. The Moto G14's optics include a 50MP dual camera on the rear and an 8MP selfie camera up front. Even though it only weighs 177 grammes, it has a 5000mAh battery that allows a 20W charging speed.

Also Read | Apple working on smart ring with haptic feedback? Here's what we know