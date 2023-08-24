Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look, key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch

    Infinix Zero 30 5G will launch in two colour options with a vegan leather back, and a glass back. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a 50MP primary camera. Here’s what else has been revealed about the Infinix Zero 30 5G.

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 6:27 PM IST

    Infinix Zero 30 5G is launching in India on August 30. The business has been teasing its next smartphone with a dedicated webpage before the launch. Infinix has now unveiled the design of the Zero 30 5G in a new colour along with the phone's essential specs. 

    Rome Green will be the hue of the Infinix Zero 30 5G, and the rear will be covered with vegan leather. The smartphone will also be offered in the hue "Golden Hour," which will have a glass back. The Infinix Zero 30 5G includes a punch-hole camera and a curved display with nearly no bezels in terms of design. Along with the LED flash, the back camera module is positioned against a golden metal plate. The 7.9mm-thin Infinix Zero 30 5G is also advertised as the slimmest 3D curved AMOLED phone in its class. 

    Key details about the Zero 30 5G have already been made public by Infinix on its webpage. A 6.7-inch, 10-bit, curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate will be available on the smartphone. 

    The display will provide 2,160 PWM dimming and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Additionally, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is included. Other than that, a 50MP main camera with 4K 60 FPS video capabilities is reported to be included in the Infinix Zero 30 5G. Lastly, the primary camera is expected to have a 108MP sensor. The brand has also claimed that the Zero 30 5G will debut as the slimmest smartphone in the segment measuring just 7.9mm thick.  

    The phone's specifications will continue to be disclosed by Infinix in the days before its August 30 debut. On September 2, Flipkart will open for pre-orders for the phone. 

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 6:27 PM IST
