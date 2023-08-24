Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE tipped to feature 6.4-inch display, 50MP rear camera & more

     The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Check details here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE — the purported successor to the Galaxy S21 FE that was launched last year — could be unveiled by the company soon. Additionally, the Fan Edition (FE) handset's specs have leaked online, providing us a preview of what to anticipate from the smartphone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC is claimed to power the 6.4-inch AMOLED screen of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, a triple 50-megapixel back camera system is rumoured to be included in the phone.

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be released in September, according to information provided by tipper Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly known as Twitter). 

    Also Read | Apple working on smart ring with haptic feedback? Here's what we know

    A specific date was not revealed and Samsung is yet to provide any indication that it will launch a new FE-branded handset. According to various leaks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor will power the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. A 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate will be included in the smartphone.

    Also Read | Honor 90 to feature durable, quad-curved AMOLED display & get Google services

    The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to have three cameras on the back: a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation. The phone is anticipated to have a 10-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

    According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE ships with Android 13 and will get four years of OS upgrades and a fifth year of security fixes. It will have a 4,500mAh battery, enable 25W wired charging, and allow wireless charging. According to information provided by various leaks, it will also have an ingress protection (IP) rating for resistance to dust and water.

    Also Read | Nokia 2660 Flip relaunched in Pop Pink and Lush Green colour; Check specs, price & more

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
