Jio Bharat phone available on Amazon at Rs 999; Check out price, features & more

Reliance Jio just recently launched its new Jio Bharat 4G phone in India with a starting price of just Rs 999. The company has also included a 1,000mAh battery under the hood. Check details.

Jio has just unveiled its latest innovation, the JioBharat 4G phone, which is set to hit the Indian market starting today, on August 28, 2023. With this ground-breaking Jio product, millions of feature phone users will be able to upgrade from 2G to inexpensive internet access. Additionally, you can now buy the gadget on Amazon.com.

The JioBharat 4G phone has a 1.77-inch TFT display, a 3.5mm headphone connector, a 0.3MP camera with LED flash, and is powered by a 1000mAh battery. It is available in the classy ash black colour option and supports 23 different languages to meet the varied customer needs in India.

Support for external microSD cards is provided by the phone, enabling storage extension of up to 128GB. The smartphone, which was created in collaboration with Karbonn, has dual branding, with "Bharat" on the front and the Karbonn logo on the back. The phone combines great specs with quick 4G internet connectivity, all for an incredibly low price of just Rs. 999.

For its customers, Jio has created affordable internet plans, with prices starting at just Rs. 123 for a 28-day period. This package provides 14 GB of data and unlimited voice conversations, as well as access to Jio applications for on-the-go movie and video streaming.

The JioBharat 4G phone is now accessible for purchase on the Amazon e-commerce site as of today, August 28, for those who are interested in doing so. Customers can also consider buying from Reliance Digital outlets as an alternative. The firm hasn't yet specified where else it is now sold in stores.

