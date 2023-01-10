Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO 11 5G India launch today: Know when, where and how to watch event live?

    iQOO 11 5G will be launched in India on January 10 during a virtual event at 12:00 PM. Both the official YouTube channel and website of iQOO India will stream the event live. On January 13, the iQOO 11 will be on sale in India.

    iQOO 11 5G India launch today Know when where and how to watch event live
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    After launching the iQOO 11 series in China recently, iQOO is ready to bring its flagship smartphone — iQOO 11 5G to India on January 10. According to business teasers, the new iQOO phone will be available in the nation with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and 2K E6 AMOLED display. Additionally, the iQOO website and Amazon have this smartphone advertised.

    The business claims that on January 10 at 12:00 PM local time, iQOO 11 5G would make its virtual debut in India. Both the official YouTube channel and website of iQOO India will stream the event live. Here, interested spectators may also watch the event live.

    On January 13, the iQOO 11 will be on sale in India. There will be Legend and Alpha colour options for the smartphone. Pricing-wise, the iQOO 11 5G is anticipated to cost more than Rs 50,000 in India. During the launch ceremony, we can also anticipate the brand making introductory discounts.

    The 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen of the iQOO 11 5G smartphone is anticipated to have a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core CPU, which supports up to 16GB UFS 4.0 RAM, will power the gadget. The phone comes in variations with storage capacities of up to 512GB, but we don't yet know which ones will be sold in the nation.

    The unique V2 imaging chip will be found in the iQOO 11 5G. The gadget is anticipated to include a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor in terms of camera specs. The iQOO 11 is anticipated to sport a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. A 5,000mAh battery that enables 120 quick charging may be included in the smartphone when it first launches.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
