    Largest iPhone factory in China turns warzone; Foxconn admits 'technical error' after workers go on rampage

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    There is a lull on Thursday at the world's largest iPhone manufacturing plant in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. This was after Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant workers went on rampage with security personnel over pay and work conditions. 

    One of the biggest triggers of the unprecedented level of violence is Foxconn altering the terms of pay after luring hundreds of workers from across China with job advertisements promising 25,000 Yuan (over Rs 2.86 lakh) for two months of work. Media reports said that the firm told the new employees that they needed to work for two additional months at lower pay to get the 25,000 Yuan. Foxconn on Thursday apologised for the 'technical error' that led to the confusion over pay.

    On Wednesday, Foxconn issued a statement admitting that protesting workers had complained about pay and plant conditions but denied allegations that new recruits were accommodated along with Covid-positive staff at the Zhengzhou factory. According to media reports, the protesting workers also had other issues like not being paid promised bonuses to remain at work during the Covid-19 crisis and being served terrible lockdown food. 

    Videos that emerged on social media showed large groups of workers clashing with personnel in HAZMAT suits. Bricks were hurled at anti-riot police as hundreds marched. As the protests grew violent, with protesters breaking through barriers and damaging Covid-19 testing kiosks, the anti-riot police resorted to baton-charge.

    It is believed that the violence was an outcome of pent-up frustration over China's ultra-harsh rules concerning the Covid-19 pandemic and the inept handling of the situation by Foxxconn. 

    To prevent similar incidents from happening again, the company said it would continue communicating with employees and the government. To note, Zhengzhou Foxconn contributes to 70 per cent of Apple iPhone shipments globally. The plant had already been struggling to keep up with the orders since thousands of employees left last month, citing unsafe working conditions.

    Following the latest round of violence between the company security staff and workers, the Taiwanese tech giant on Wednesday offered newly-hired workers 10,000 Yuan (over Rs 1.14 lakh) if they resigned immediately. Out of the amount, 8,000 Yuan will be paid if they quit immediately, and the other 2,000 Yuan will be given when they board a bus out of the world's largest iPhone factory. 

    Many are believed to have taken up the offer and have started to leave the factory premises. However, even as that happens, China's projected image of an export powerhouse has taken a beating.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
