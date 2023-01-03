iPhone update: Apple to charge more for out-of-warranty battery replacements

Apple has announced that it will raise the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for older iPhone models later in 2023. The company said," Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 (approximately Rs 1654) for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14."

"Until the end of February 2023, the existing out-of-warranty battery service price will be charged. For all iPhone models until the iPhone 14, the out-of-warranty battery service charge will rise by $20 as of March 1, 2023," according to the company's support page. According to a cost estimator tool on the company's website, Apple currently costs $69 for a battery replacement on the majority of iPhone models.

The price hike will apply to customers who do not have an AppleCare or AppleCare+ coverage for their devices. Customers with the AppleCare+ plan, however, do not have to pay anything for a battery replacement once their battery health has fallen below 80%.

"Every iPhone comes with up to 90 days of free technical assistance and a 1-year limited guarantee that covers hardware repairs. With AppleCare+ for iPhone, you may add unlimited instances of accidental damage protection and extend your coverage to two years from the day you purchased AppleCare+1," the page said. According to the support website, each occurrence is subject to a service cost of Rs. 2500 for screen or rear glass damage or Rs. 8900 for other unintentional damage.

