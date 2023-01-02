iQOO 11 to Redmi Note 12 series: Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2023

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major smartphone brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo spin-off iQOO, are ushering in 2023 with some major product debuts. The iQOO 11 5G is the company's high-end flagship phone, while Xiaomi is focusing on its affordable Redmi Note 12 5G series. Samsung, on the other hand, is starting off with a somewhat entry-level device named the Galaxy F04.

    The complete list of smartphones confirmed to be on sale in India in January 2023 is here along with their specifications, features, and other information that we currently know.

    Redmi Note 12 series

    The Redmi Note 12 series in China spawns as many as four models, but Xiaomi seems to be only bringing three to India at this point. These are the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12.

    The most expensive of the bunch, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, will enable 120W fast charging and include a 200MP primary camera. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is nearly identical to the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, although it has a 50MP primary camera that is somewhat less powerful and 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 is the most reasonably priced model. The four phones can connect to 5G wirelessly.

    In terms of basic specifications, each of the three phones has a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 12 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, whereas Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 processor.

    Following input from customers, Xiaomi has declared that it would discontinue its ad-based monetisation approach for the Redmi Note 12 series. This indicates that these phones won't be discounted as they were in the past, and their pricing in India would be more reasonable, perhaps even somewhat higher than what they cost in China.

    It is official that the Redmi Note 12 series will debut on January 5 in India.

    iQOO 11

    The 6.78-inch 1440p E6 AMOLED display on the iQOO 11 has LTPO 4.0 technology and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. There is a brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU from Qualcomm inside, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. Out of the box, the phone boots Android 13.

    The iQOO 11 sports a 50MP primary (Samsung GN5), 13MP portrait, and 8MP ultrawide camera for photography. The phone includes a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

    A 5,000mAh battery with 120W rapid wired charging completes the set. On January 10, iQOO 11 will be released in India.

    Samsung Galaxy F04

    On January 4, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy F04, a budget phone, in India. This phone appears to be a Flipkart-only offering. The phone in issue will have a 6.51-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch, according to the product listing page. It will be powered by MediaTek's Helio P35 processor. Users will have access to up to 8GB of RAM thanks to Samsung's RAM Plus virtual memory extension technology, which is supported by Android 12 software.

    A 5,000mAh battery will power the Galaxy F04, which also supports USB Type-C charging. The Galaxy F04 will have two 13MP rear cameras for photography. It will have a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

