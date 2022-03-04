iPhone SE to iPad Air: What to expect at Apple's March 8 event

The announcement by Apple has created a lot of interest among customers. The company's March event has long been rumoured, claiming that Apple will announce a new iPhone SE model, a new iPad Air, and perhaps a Mac product.

It's March 2022, and Apple has announced that its first event of the year will take place on March 8. The Cupertino, California-based company announced the new event yesterday night, where it is likely to unveil a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air model, and other products. The event, dubbed "Peek Performance," will take place on March 8 at 10 am PT and will be webcast live on Apple's event website and the company's YouTube channel.

According to the most recent rumour, the new SE would cost USD 100 less than its predecessor, implying that the handset will start at USD 300. It will, however, use the most recent Apple A15 Bionic technology, which powers the current iPhone 13 generation.

According to sources, Apple is more likely to modify the resolution of the iPhone SE 3 cameras. The latest model has a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone SE 3 2022 may have the same lens configuration, or the selfie lens may have improved somewhat.

The iPad Air 5 might be the next model in the line-up. Apple revealed the iPad Air 4 in 2020, so odds are Apple will update the range with a new model that will have an A15 Bionic CPU, 5G connection, a superior 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle FaceTime camera, and Center Stage compatibility.

The MacBook Pro is likely to use the M2 CPU but will forego features such as ProMotion. On the other hand, the Mac mini might have M1 Max, M1 Pro, and a third improved version of M1 Max processors, making it far more powerful and quicker than the Intel version.

