Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone SE to iPad Air: What to expect at Apple's March 8 event

    The announcement by Apple has created a lot of interest among customers. The company's March event has long been rumoured, claiming that Apple will announce a new iPhone SE model, a new iPad Air, and perhaps a Mac product.
     

    iPhone SE to iPad Air What to expect at Apple s March 8 event gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    It's March 2022, and Apple has announced that its first event of the year will take place on March 8. The Cupertino, California-based company announced the new event yesterday night, where it is likely to unveil a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air model, and other products. The event, dubbed "Peek Performance," will take place on March 8 at 10 am PT and will be webcast live on Apple's event website and the company's YouTube channel.

    The announcement by Apple has created a lot of interest among customers. The company's March event has long been rumoured, claiming that Apple will announce a new iPhone SE model, a new iPad Air, and perhaps a Mac product.

    According to the most recent rumour, the new SE would cost USD 100 less than its predecessor, implying that the handset will start at USD 300. It will, however, use the most recent Apple A15 Bionic technology, which powers the current iPhone 13 generation.

    According to sources, Apple is more likely to modify the resolution of the iPhone SE 3 cameras. The latest model has a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone SE 3 2022 may have the same lens configuration, or the selfie lens may have improved somewhat.

    The iPad Air 5 might be the next model in the line-up. Apple revealed the iPad Air 4 in 2020, so odds are Apple will update the range with a new model that will have an A15 Bionic CPU, 5G connection, a superior 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle FaceTime camera, and Center Stage compatibility.

    The MacBook Pro is likely to use the M2 CPU but will forego features such as ProMotion. On the other hand, the Mac mini might have M1 Max, M1 Pro, and a third improved version of M1 Max processors, making it far more powerful and quicker than the Intel version.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8

     

    Also Read | Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

    Also Read | iPhone 13 'pink screen' issue affects small number of users; Here's all you need to know

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8 gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8

    Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset - ADT

    Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

    Redmi Note 11S go on sale today know specifications price more gcw

    Redmi Note 11S go on sale today; know specifications, price, more

    Vivo to export Made in India smartphones from 2022 gcw

    Vivo to start exporting 'Made in India' smartphones from 2022

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    Recent Stories

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Jhund What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read RCB

    Jhund: What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read

    Goodbye my little boy Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    What is Netflix Midnight at the Pera Palace all about drb

    What is Netflix’s Midnight at the Pera Palace all about?

    Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida as its brand for electric vehicles gcw

    Hero MotoCorp unveils 'Vida' as its brand for electric vehicles

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon
    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

    Video Icon