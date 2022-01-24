iPhone 13 'pink screen' issue affects small number of users; Here's all you need to know

According to the report, there is no indication of what is causing it for the consumers, but it appears to be a fixable condition.

A so-called pink screen problem is impacting a small number of Apple iPhone 13 devices, with a vividly coloured display and crashes that support teams believe caused by software rather than hardware. According to AppleInsider, a limited number of consumers had a difficult scenario with their cellphones immediately after the debut of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models in late 2021.

A limited number of consumers discovered a frustrating scenario with their devices shortly after the debut of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models in late 2021. Their iPhones would freeze, lock up devices and show a pink screen. Many occurrences of the phenomena have been posted to Apple's support site, with the basic symptoms being the pink display, freezes, and crashes. According to the report, there is no indication of what is causing it for the consumers, but it appears to be a fixable condition.

Some people claim that resetting the iPhone's settings resolves the issue, while others claim that they contacted Apple and exchanged their devices for a replacement. According to reports, a customer support person told a client that the team had not received "relevant alerts" indicating a hardware problem but instead suggested it was a system issue.

Affected users should back up their data before doing a factory reset or updating to the newest version of iOS. If the problem persists, a hardware repair may be required. Apple has failed to reply to user complaints posted on its Support Community forums and on Reddit. According to reports, Apple has acknowledged the issue and treats it as a software flaw.

Also Read |iPhone SE 3 to have same design as its predecessor, might come with 5G technology: Report

Also Read | Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design, features, bluetooth limitations; Details inside