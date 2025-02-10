iPhone SE 4 coming this week? Will it be Apple's biggest upgrade?

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be announced this week, potentially featuring a design similar to the iPhone 14, Face ID, and an OLED screen. This significant update could impact the Android phone market, especially in the affordable flagship category.

iPhone SE 4 coming this week? Will it be Apple's biggest upgrade? gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

The iPhone SE 4 model is expected to be announced by Apple this week, and since the source of this information has a strong reputation, people do think it will happen. Even though the new iPhone SE model could be Apple's largest update in years, the company may not have a launch party to make the announcement. You can see why there is so much enthusiasm about the iPhone SE 4 by reading through stories regarding the gadget and its features. However, the development and demand for Android phones in the supposedly inexpensive flagship class may possibly be hampered by a new iPhone SE model.

iPhone SE 4: New design with OLED screen

According to rumors, the future iPhone SE model will have a design similar to the iPhone 14, so customers may anticipate at least one or two updates. Due to the significant design change, the first iPhone SE model may also be the first to use Face ID for security instead of the recognizable Touch ID. This type of biometric function has not yet been incorporated by Apple, and the new SE 2025 model may join the roster.

Also Read | iPhone SE 4 LEAKS: Single camera setup, notch design and more | Check videos and photos

Reports further state that with help from companies like Samsung, LG, and BOE, Apple plans to begin employing OLED screens for its models by 2025. Even while the normal iPhone 15 and 16 models also come with a 60Hz display, many people anticipate that the iPhone SE 2024 model, which is being released this year, will also be upgraded.

A switch to 8GB RAM for the model may also result from Apple introducing the new hardware. However, the upcoming iPhone SE is said to include a single rear camera, which may still be competitive with certain high-end Android phones. To stay within the pocketable range, the gadget could have a smaller battery and enable slower charging speeds.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4: New video LEAK hints at boxy design and more (WATCH)

iPhone SE 4: Will it get AI features?

Apple has hinted that the iPhone SE model may have AI functions, which implies the new A18 processor may power it. Although it's unclear if the gadget will have high-end AI capabilities, if the rumored iPhone SE 4 model is affordable, consumers will undoubtedly find it tempting.

