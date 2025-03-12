iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

Read Full Article

This year, Apple is expected to release the thinnest iPhone to date, which may be called the iPhone 17 Air. Numerous data regarding this cutting-edge smartphone, including its specifications and debut date, have been made public by recent sources. The iPhone 17 Air, which prioritizes a lightweight design, may become the thinnest smartphone in the world if these rumors are accurate. Interestingly, a silicon carbon battery is anticipated to be used.

iPhone 17 Air: When will it be released?

The iPhone 16 series debuted in September of last year. The most recent sources indicate that Apple will probably forego the Plus model for the iPhone 17 series in favor of the Air variant. It is expected that the iPhone 17 Air will be released sometime in September of this year, maybe during an event that is set for September 9–11. Sales may begin on September 18 or 19.

The iPhone 17 Air, which has an impressive 6.25mm thin, is anticipated to retail for about Rs 90,000 in India. This would make it even smaller than the 6.9mm-thick iPhone 6, which is Apple's lightest iPhone to date, and 2mm thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected features and specifications

Regarding features, the iPhone 17 Air will come with a ton of cutting-edge AI capabilities. A 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz will be on display. Notably, this device will include 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, but it will not have a real SIM card slot.

It is anticipated that the camera front would include a 12MP selfie camera on the front and a single camera configuration with a 48MP lens on the rear. The iPhone 17 Air is a much-anticipated addition to Apple's portfolio since it will also have cutting-edge technologies like an action button and the A19 Bionic CPU.

