iPhone 17 Air: 8 game-changing features to watch out for!

GADGET
Apple's slim phone to be released this year is the iPhone 17 Air.
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the current Plus model.
Rumors suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will only have a single 48MP rear camera.
Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will only be 5.5mm thick.
As part of reducing thickness, the SIM tray will be removed and a smaller battery will be included.
A 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology at a 120Hz refresh rate may be introduced.
Leaks suggest that this phone will come with a 24MP TrueDepth selfie camera.
Apple's A19 chip is said to be for the iPhone 17 Air.
Realme 55-inch 4K Smart TV at Rs 27,000 on Flipkart! Check details
Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'?
iPhone 16e: 6 reasons why Apple's latest smartphone is our favourite
Vivo T3 to Redmi Note 14: Top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000