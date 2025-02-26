GADGET

iPhone 17 Air: 8 game-changing features to watch out for!

1. Slim iPhone

Apple's slim phone to be released this year is the iPhone 17 Air.

2. iPhone Plus Ends

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the current Plus model.

3. Single Rear Camera

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will only have a single 48MP rear camera.

4. Thickness to be 5.5 MM

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will only be 5.5mm thick.

5. No SIM Tray

As part of reducing thickness, the SIM tray will be removed and a smaller battery will be included.

6. Display

A 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology at a 120Hz refresh rate may be introduced.

7. Selfie Camera

Leaks suggest that this phone will come with a 24MP TrueDepth selfie camera.

8. A19 Chip

Apple's A19 chip is said to be for the iPhone 17 Air.

